THE PIPE FIRE The Ambulance Service (WFRS) is at the Tyndall Stone Lodge in Whistler Village this morning at the scene of the fire.

Mark Lamming, owner of Purebread, said the fire had started in the unit directly above his shop.

“Looks like it started in the kitchen and (there was) a lot of smoke,” said Lamming.

“The sprinklers went off and we are completely flooded. So completely. Everything is pulled out … it’s a mess.”

The WFRS was not immediately available for comment.

According to Lamming, the fire was “a bit déjà vu” and related to a fire in the same building in November 2013 that kept Purebread and other companies out of operation for a year.

“It couldn’t be as bad as last time for us because they had to completely gut, and I think this time it’s water damage and hopefully we saved the equipment,” said Lamming.

“It may be just a question of whether structural work is necessary, but either way we will remain closed for a while.”

Lamming said he could see some water in the neighboring stores, “but minimal. It was just above us, so the water was just coming down.”

Even immediately after the fire, Lamming looked to the bright side.

“It’s life. It seems to be testing you,” he said.

“I’m just trying to look at the positive side; nobody has been hurt, and there are bigger things in life to worry about and we’ll just do what we can.”

