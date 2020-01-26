advertisement

Laois 2-16 W.exford 2-27

Wexford got off to a profitable start to the season on Saturday night at O’Moore Park when they prevailed against a fighting Laois team.

Laois was one of the stories of the 2019 season and you can get used to top-class opponents in Division 1 of the league and in this year’s Leinster Championship.

On a typically wild January evening, Laois brought the same work ethic that had defined her big games last summer. And although only seven of the players lost to Tipperary in the All Ireland quarter-finals (while Wexford beat twelve of them against Tipp in the semifinals), Laois got off to a good start.

Enda Rowland’s monstrous puckouts played with strong winds and were a weapon of attack for Laois. Once he landed one in Wexford Square. a couple of times he brilliantly combined with ross king in the full-forward line. For a good measure, he even showed a whopper from a free one just outside his own “21.

Laois scored a goal in the 15th minute when hard-working Willie Dunphy crossed the line after doing great work by Stephen Bergin against Mark Fanning.

The Jack O’Connor exemption kept Wexford moving most of the time, but Laois freed two points in the 32nd minute after another king was free and a good point was out of the game.

But Wexford, struggling in the first half, scored two goals in added time, the first from Conor McDonald after moving to Ryan Mullaney and the second from Aidan Nolan.

However, the final act of the half went to Rowland, who played a double win with Mullaney after a puckout and undercut the game on the pitch. Mark Fanning fiddled with it and landed on the net. At halftime, Wexford led 2-10 to 2-8 after 35 very entertaining minutes.

Wexford had the wind in the second half and although Laois continued to compete very well, Davy Fitzgerald’s men were slowly getting to grips with the Foleys, the O’Connors, Conor McDonald, Cathal Dunbar and Paul Morris found their reach.

In the end, Wexford had 11 points to give.

WEXFORD: M fan; S. Donohue, L. Ryan, J. O’Connor. D. Reck, S. Murphy (0-1), P. Foley (0-3); K Foley (0-2), J O’Connor (0-6, 0-6 exempt); L McG McGovern (0-2), RO’Connor (0-3), A Nolan (1-0); A Rochford, C McDonald (1-3), P Morris (0-4). Subs: Subs: C Dunbar (0-3) for Nolan (48 minutes), H Kehoe for J O’Connor (62 minutes), S Reck for Donohue (65 minutes), S Casey for R O’Connor (67 minutes) , J Cullen for D Reck (68 minutes).

LAOIS: E Rowland (1-1, 0-1 free); L Senior, R. Mullaney, D. Hartnett; J Kelly (0-1), P. Delaney, C. McEvoy; F C Fennell, C Comerford; A Bergin (0-1), P. Purcell, J. Ryan; R King (0-11, 0-7 exempt), W Dunphy (1-0), S Bergin. Subs: F Flanagan for Comerford (38 minutes), E Gaughan (0-1) for Dunphy (52 minutes), J Keyes (0-1 minutes) for A Bergin (52 minutes), A Connolly for Senior (65 minutes), C Stapleton for Kelly (67 minutes).

Referee: F Horgan

