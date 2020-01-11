advertisement

This winter, northern Michigan’s roads are slippery.

The Wexford County Road Commission says it is ready to assume them.

“The right lanes are really good. There is no ice, except that the left lanes are not completely cleared of snow, so there is some ice here and there, ”said a local driver.

One driver says he is very careful when the roads are so slippery.

“We don’t drive like in conditions like this, we don’t drive the speed limit, we drive a bit like it’s 75, we drive 70,” said the driver.

He knows how important it is to keep your car clear.

“We take breaks in the rest areas just to brush, clean our windows and it’s all about safety.”

The Wexford Road County Commission was out on Friday evening to salt the ice and plans to return on Saturday evening with the added snow.

“Tonight if we get snow we will have guys called. Well, probably try to get through the night with seven or eight o’clock, then in the morning call as many people as you need to open the roads,” said Alan Cooper, Director of the Wexford County Road Commission.

They will start with the black roads and head towards the gravel roads.

“Make sure you leave plenty of room for our snow plows. Never pass them on the right side of the plow. It can push you very easily into the ditch or you can hit one of our wings, ”said Cooper.

