A Vancouver Island resident was arrested yesterday as residents pulled down a blockade that was blocking access to a highway, according to Global News.

The blockade was raised by protesters who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline being built in British Columbia. The pipeline is being built over the traditional Wet’suwet territory.

These protesters were soon met by area residents who tried to dismantle the barricades. Many of the residents were wearing masks, and police tried to separate the two sides.

The confrontation was so hot that a resident drove a truck through the barriers.

A man was arrested for obstruction after he repeatedly broke down barriers erected by protesters. Police refused to arrest any of the protesters who were blocking the highway as they had no orders from their superiors to do so.

In recent days, anti-pipeline protesters have set up blockades across the country, stopping Canadian infrastructure.

In Ontario, protesters blocked the tracks in Belleville, canceling all trains between Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal. In Vancouver, protesters blocked the Port of Vancouver, which left workers without pay until police enforced the order and arrested demonstrators.

The decision to allow the Coastal Pipeline pipeline was approved by all 20 First Nation gang councils in the area. Some of these gang councils even had a referendum on the issue, which later approved the pipeline.