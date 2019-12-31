advertisement

After only two years of sale, more than a third of the 4,500 houses approved by Westlake are planned for construction. This surprises the city’s developer and demonstrates the demand for affordable new single family homes in this western community.

A few years ago, when Minto Communities bought land in western Palm Beach County for a new community, executives tried to predict how long it would take to build and sell 4,500 new homes that were approved for the location.

“I would make the statement: This is a 20 year project,” recalls John Carter, vice president of Minto Communities USA.

advertisement

Carter’s boss replied, “15 years.”

In fact, Westlake could take less than 10 years to build.

>> READ: First free Jupiter country on the market for $ 38 million. Will it sell or linger quickly?

Just over two years after Minto began selling houses, sales are developing faster than expected by Westlake, the city that Minto created from a former lemon grove near the acreage.

In addition to two residential communities that Minto is building, two external developers from Minto Land in Westlake bought last year to build another 1,004 houses.

The speed of sales has made the city of Westlake the fastest growing city in Florida, according to the US Census.

This also prompted Minto to prepare for the construction of a third flat share in Westlake faster than expected.

>> MORE: The opening of the famous orthopedic hospital in West Palm Beach is planned for January

With 1,700 planned houses, 38 percent of the 4,500 houses in the community are already under construction.

In two years.

“Think about it,” Carter said. “To have this success is incredible.”

What drives the demand for housing in this western hinterland? Affordability compared to other homes for sale.

>> West Palm Beach: Houses on Flagler Drive are increasing in price and demand

Westlake sales started hot because they offered early bird families a house for under $ 300,000. At a time when average selling prices for existing single family homes were already rising to $ 330,000, many buyers were attracted to the prospect of buying a new home in Westlake for less money.

The 3,800-acre Westlake, formerly Callery-Judge Grove, is located on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road between Southern and Northlake boulevards, northwest of Wellington.

Carter said Minto’s first housing development, the 325-house community called The Hammocks, was almost sold out.

Minto’s second, the 397 home community called The Meadows, is on the right track and has recently posted 10 sales in one weekend alone.

In fact, with more than 60 percent of the 722 homes spoken for, Minto will quickly need more homes for sale.

As a result, the company has already started to design a third flat share, which it did not expect it to do until two years after Westlake started selling.

“When we looked at the Meadows’ continued success, we started planning and designing our third pod,” said Carter. Even though The Meadows aren’t all sold, Carter needs time to plan and prepare a community.

The sales promotion is an unusual support from Minto for qualified middle-income buyers: a down payment of up to 3 percent of the purchase price of the home. The money Minto receives for Westlake’s first 211 homes comes from a $ 1,500 fee for every sale and resale in Westlake.

Over time, the houses in Westlake are still in demand, as there are only a few new houses in the entire district. The prices for existing houses have not dropped either. The average price for a single family home sold by a broker was $ 350,000 in November, brokers Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie said.

Minto paid $ 51 million for the former lemon grove in 2013. The property market should thus continue to recover from the recession and grow strongly.

Minto continued its plans to develop the callery judge property despite concerns from community and government officials about traffic and crowds.

In 2014, Palm Beach County’s officers approved a 4,500 housing development plus 2 million square feet of commercial space. Two years later, in 2016, Minto had the area incorporated into a new town, Westlake, and deprived the county of the district’s control.

The next year, in October 2017, Minto started selling houses in Westlake.

In addition to new homes, Westlake buyers were also interested in the convenience of the property, particularly the $ 15 million Westlake Adventure Park. The park for in-house guests only has a resort-style lagoon with a water slide, a children’s wading area and a poolside concession, a concert pavilion, a playground, grills, and a picnic area. In a second phase, basketball courts and a pool for adult rounds are offered.

Real estate prices for sale at The Meadows are now over $ 300,000. They range from $ 316,990 to $ 503,990.

But Minto isn’t the only contractor in Westlake. After other developers saw Minto’s success, they wanted to

Last year, the company sold 270 acres to Kolter Homes for a 55-year-old community of up to 800 homes. The community is developing and building land that will be pet-friendly and will have a clubhouse and a range of activities. Real estate prices are not yet known, but sales are expected to start earlier this year.

Minto also sold 63 acres to Label & Co., a Fort Lauderdale construction company that plans 204 single-family homes. Sky Cove will offer homes that start at a low $ 300,000.

Commercial development has grown with all houses.

In October, Westlake approved external developers’ plans to build and operate a private sports academy and day school. The International Sports Training Facility [ISTF] will offer space for students in classes K to 12 on an area of ​​21 hectares. The academy will offer 533,000 square meters of buildings and plenty of space for sports, including 10 soccer fields and 15 tennis courts.

Religious institutions, hospitals and a grocery store also set up shops or work in Westlake.

Christ Fellowship Church has submitted plans to build a 13-hectare Westlake campus that will house a 35,000-square-meter sanctuary with 800 spaces.

Meanwhile, the Wellington Regional Medical Center, which already has a free-standing emergency room in Westlake, paid $ 12.3 million for 35 acres in Westlake late last year. It is planned to build a hospital and medical office for the rapidly growing population, said Pam Tahan, managing director of Wellington Regional.

Could the ultimate seal of community success, a Publix grocery store, be on the way?

Could be.

“I can’t say that,” Carter replied.

aclough@pbpost.com

@acloughpbp

advertisement