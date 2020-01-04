advertisement

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is the most meticulous airline in Canada, according to a travel data provider.

The Calgary-based carrier was placed sixth among airlines in North America last year, the OAG said in its annual report examining timely performance.

The report also lists WestJet at No. 15th among low cost carriers worldwide, with 79 percent of its flights on time.

Air Canada entered the so-called punctuality league, placing 20th among the “mega airlines” behind major US carriers, as well as British Airways, Lufthansa and Air China.

Montreal-based airline’s on-time performance was 66 percent, the report said.

Calgary and Edmonton were the only Canadian airports to reach the top 20 for timely performance, placing 17th and 20th in the large and medium categories, respectively. Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver were noticeably absent.

The report defines on-time performance (OTP) as flights arriving or departing within 15 minutes of their scheduled hours.

Despite a rising tide of frustration at airlines as tariffs rise and space cuts, OAG data analyst John Grant said airlines and airports “are reaching near the OTP worldwide.”

Air service complaints in Canada rose more than 570 percent between 2015-16 and 2017-18, according to the Canadian Transportation Agency.

The vast majority of the 5,565 passenger complaints in 2017-18 were against Canadian carriers. Flight interruptions and luggage issues were the most common reason.

However, Air Canada’s operating income rose nearly seven percent year over year to $ 14.76 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

“It tends to mean customers like to complain, but it doesn’t have any major impact on their buying behavior,” said Robert Kokonis, president of Toronto-based consulting firm AirTrav Inc.

“You see the spread between North America (airlines), Delta – 83.56 percent – and Air Canada – 66.42 percent – that’s a 17 percent spread among carriers, which is quite significant,” Kokonis said.

Six US airlines put it into the pantheon of punctuality among the mega airlines – designated as having more than 30 million locations scheduled for launch in 2019 – including Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines.

At number four among mega carriers, Delta was the North American airline in the category with nearly 84 percent of its flights on time.

“Delta’s continued OTP dominance is tremendous given the size and range of its operations,” Grant said in a release.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

