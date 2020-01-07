advertisement

WestJet passengers en route to Penticton stopped due to ‘uncontrollable weather’ and headed back to Calgary, where they will spend the night. (Black Press File)

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary as weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Passengers on a WestJet flight on Monday faced a surprise change when their flight almost landed in Penticton to depart Calgary alone – twice.

According to WestJet officials, flight 3281 was diverted due to “uncontrollable weather,” and after an overnight stay in Calgary, passengers would be flown to Kelowna in the morning and finally landed at Penticton.

“We basically almost went down to Penticton – we tried to land twice, and we saw land and it looked like we were going to land and turned around and went back to Calgary,” passenger Shayda John said.

For John, one of the many lefties stranded in Calgary, this was not the best way to end a holiday.

Since yesterday, she’s been in and out of airports trying to make it home from vacation in Mexico. To make matters worse, she already spent last night in Calgary due to a stopover.

“We’re tired, we no longer have clean clothes, and we no longer have the money to spend (in hotels),” she said.

It estimates that about 100 passengers have been affected.

