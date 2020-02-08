advertisement

A WestJet Boeing 737 took off from Calgary International Airport on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

WestJet has waived a restriction on transporting animals to the country – just one day after introducing it – which local dog rescue agencies said would have more than doubled the cost of bringing the dog home.

The Calgary-based airline posted an announcement on their website Thursday to announce the policy change, saying that if a flyer with a dog destined to be sold, adopted or delivered to a rescue agency, they will have to put the puppy in the cargo hold – a significantly more expensive option than accompanying pets in the cabin, as rescue organizations usually do.

In that newsletter, WestJet said the policy was not its decision but that of the Border Services Agency of Canada.

But on Friday, the company withdrew its policy and claim, saying the announcement was a “mistake” and that nothing would change the way rescue organizations bring animals to Canada.

“WestJet values ​​our relationship with rescue organizations and sincerely apologizes for the confusion caused by our recent communications,” Air said in a statement Friday afternoon.

“The Commitments are our commitment to continue working together with rescue organizations to better understand how we can help alleviate the barriers they face.”

The company went on to say that it is the responsibility of all passengers to ensure that they meet the import requirements for personal and commercial animals.

Mikey, a Ridgeback-Tervuren cross came to Canada from Mexico after being rescued by Playa Animal Rescue.

The CBSA declined to comment, instead referring to WestJet’s statement.

The policy shutdown was a huge relief for some dog rescue organizations in Calgary.

Carmen Zvonik, founder of Fur-Ever Homes Rescue, said she will be able to continue getting neglected pets home from overseas.

“I’m honestly kind of shocked that WestJet is going to make a mistake of this magnitude, but I’m really glad they were so brave to admit that maybe they didn’t do everything they should have,” Zvonik said.

“It is extremely frightening for us knowing that we could not help any Mexican dog, so this is such a relief that I want to run there, give someone a hug and say, ‘Thank you that retired Now, we can all sleep tonight. “

Having rescue dogs transported in luggage rather than in the cab would be prohibitively expensive, said Belinda Morrison, founder of the Calgary CB Rescue Foundation.

“With a dog in the cabin, it’s $ 50 to $ 100. At the reception, it can range from $ 120 to $ 240,” Morrison said. “Rescues are non-profit groups trying to do good in this world and rescue these dogs.”

