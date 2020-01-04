advertisement

WestJet Ed Sims CEJ

Mike Drew / Postmedia / File

Ten months into finding Boeing Max 8 aircraft, WestJet CEO Ed Sims says he is “incredibly proud” that the Calgary-based airline was able to avoid the holidays in 2019.

Job cuts could have been a real possibility, says Sims, as a result of the loss of revenue and the “inevitable cost increase” caused by the loss of the aircraft, which has been the subject of a global non-flight order. since March, as a result of two fatal crashes involving other airlines. The disruption has forced WestJet – which owns the 13 planes – to adjust its schedule, suspend routes and run fuller flights.

While WestJet has successfully maintained 95 percent of scheduled departures since March, the shortage of aircraft has made the airline less flexible in the event of weather delays or unexpected maintenance. In addition, Max was the airline’s most efficient fuel jet.

“No one predicted at the beginning of the year that we would find land not only seven percent of our fleet, but actually 13 of our best aircraft,” Sims said in a recent interview. “I’m really proud that we finished at the end of the year and didn’t remove people.”

WestJet has about 14,000 employees across Canada. With 2,000 people working at its corporate headquarters in northeast Calgary, the company is one of the largest private-sector employers in the city. It has also embarked on a major international expansion plan, with the addition of its Boeing Dreamliner program.

Westjet’s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner opened to the media in Calgary to take a look inside Thursday, February 14, 2019. This is the economy section of the plane.

Gavin Young /

Postmedia

But WestJet has been challenged in recent years by the ongoing economic downturn in its province of Alberta, job challenges and competitive pressure from all corners. The added drawback of Boeing’s argument is the fact that WestJet was able to post the second-highest quarterly gain in its 2019 milestone – particularly given the disappointing and unusual quarterly loss, the airline reported slightly more. more than a year ago.

Just because it seems to be wetting the head eyes it faces, though, doesn’t mean the Boeing affair is not yet on WestJet’s mind in the new year. The airline has removed the plane from its schedule by February 4, and while Sims said he is optimistic that global regulators are approaching approval of the plane and its flight software, the situation has already dragged on much longer than anticipated. If grounding lasts more than a year, costs WestJet spring break and Easter travel revenue, this will be a real problem.

“I will not be training Boeing publicly any more than I have already expressed my disappointment because it will not change the situation,” Sims said. “But yeah, I’m frustrated.”

The airline’s challenges will not end on the day that the Max 8 will be given everything by regulators. While there have been other global aircraft arguments related to safety concerns in the past – including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which was based for several months in 2013 on concerns over lithium-ion battery failures – Sims said the argument Max 8 is the first to take place amidst the “speculation and assumptions” raised in the social media era. It is not at all clear that passengers will recover the plane, even after officials decide it is safe.

In fact, extensive surveys done by WestJet indicate that most airline customers have “some or very deep” concern about boarding a Max 8 aircraft in the future. This means that the successful navigation of the earthing airline so far is no guarantee for the future.

“When you post a quarter like we do, the understandable reaction from Boeing and others is – you have polluted the storm. Business is in good shape,” “Sims said.” And I have repeatedly told Boeing, except resolving concerns on the safety of regulators, my biggest concern is what happens in the next six months when we restore these aircraft. “

To help reassure clients about the safety of the Max 8, Sims said WestJet will conduct a test flight of each of the 13 aircraft once they receive a regulatory clearance and pilots are trained in the new software system. Sims himself has also vowed to be on the first flight.

Furthermore, Sims said he is hopeful that Transport Canada will communicate closely with the federal Minister of Labor, to ensure unions representing WestJet employees also have full confidence in Max 8.

“This assurance can not only come from me; it will come from our chief engineer, he will come from our chief pilot,” Sims said. “All of our pilots, all of our cabin crew, will prove their confidence in the operation by their willingness to fly.”

astephenson@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @AmandaMsteph

