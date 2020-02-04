advertisement

Liberal rookie Member of Parliament Lenore Zann said Thursday night that the Trudeau government has not yet come up with plans to deal with the coronavirus – even after the WHO declared it a global health emergency – and to return Canadians from China they are seeking Canadian Government Assistance

“I’m telling you they don’t know it yet. We’re working on it right now,” Zann told a political panel to annoy host Evan Solomon.

Earlier in the discussion, Solomon took on the task of coming up with a national news program and seemed prepared.

“I say buy masks, buy gloves, try to make sure you don’t touch anything … That’s what I’m saying …,” Zann said.

“Your government representative. Are you independent on basic global health issues? I mean, because I want the look of the Government of Canada,” Solomon replied.

“I don’t know what the views of the Government of Canada are about gloves and masks, but I don’t know that they are available. And I know people are worried about traveling and I think they should take care of themselves, “Zann replied.

“… You can’t tell us the government’s position, you can’t tell us when the plane will take off [to China], you can’t tell us about the quarantine …” Solomon said in disbelief.

Zann then admitted that the government still did not have a plan in place.

On Sunday, CTV broadcast an interview with Liberal Health Minister Patty Hajdu.

“So right now we are working on a plan towards where we will bring people. Of course people live in all different parts of the country. Some people may not even have a residence in Canada because they have been working Wuhan or Hubei, or have been there as a student. So these details are being worked out as we speak, “Hajdu said of at least 160 Canadians seeking federal government assistance to return home.

The US and other Western countries have already successfully brought their citizens from China to their homes.

