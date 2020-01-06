advertisement

The WestJet 737 Max 8-based aircraft is parked outside WestJet’s Calgary hangers on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

WestJet’s fleet of Boeing 737 Max 8 planes will remain operational until April 4, the airline has announced.

The update means 18 of the 700 daily flights offered by WestJet – or more than 500 in total – will be affected.

It is the ninth time since March 2019 that the return to the sky has been delayed further. The aircraft has been the subject of a global no-fly order since then as a result of two fatal crashes involving other airlines.

The disruption has forced WestJet – which owns the 13 planes – to adjust its schedule, suspend routes and run fuller flights.

“As we have done before, we are proactively removing aircraft to offer our friends the reliability of booking and the ability to plan in advance,” Air said in a statement Monday, adding that there is no further information about return time of the aircraft. In service

“This latest timetable update reduces last-minute flight cancellations and interruptions to your travel plans – especially during the busy March holiday season,” he said.

“For our guests who have booked their trip during this time period and who are affected by these changes, we are actively alerting you to your revised travel options to provide you with choices and flexibility ahead of your travel dates. “

While WestJet has successfully maintained 95 percent of scheduled departures since March 2019, the shortage of aircraft has caused the airline to have little flexibility in cases of weather delays or unexpected maintenance.

The Max 8 was the airline’s most fuel efficient aircraft.

