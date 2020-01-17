advertisement

Sydney’s own von Trapp estate, built around the turn of the century by an enthusiastic father for his seven children, was for sale for $ 3,275,000.

The 32-acre lifestyle retreat in Sydney’s western suburb, The Oaks, includes a school, church, butcher, tennis court, four dams, and established orchards.

The seller Bob Smith moved to the property from nearby Kurrajong in early 2000 after finding out that the remote property had road access. He said one reason why it wasn’t sold is because there is simply too much on the property – after a 30-minute walk, you will still discover new features.

“I designed the house around our family and we didn’t have a TV, just a large music area in the lounge where the children played plays and concerts … the acoustics are very good,” he said.

“The house has a 45-degree step into the roof at both ends of the house, i.e. from the master bedroom to the kitchen and dining area, so that the airflow remains constant. We built an exhaust air conditioner in the house to resell, and I never used it.

“I designed and built it for us to work well for a large family, and I assume it would be a cracker B&B or I can imagine someone running a small wedding venue. There is one splendid bridal suite and already a chapel for the wedding. “

The master bedroom has a sunken lounge, floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace and a whirlpool tub.

On the property’s grounds there is a house with eight bedrooms, wooden floors, high ceilings, an exhaust air conditioner and views from every room. There is also an independent guest house with a veranda, school room, chapel, outdoor entertainment area and a workshop of 200 m² as well as three paddocks with storage spaces, a machine shed and electric gates.

The house is soundproofed, heat insulating and one room has even been transformed into a table tennis room with a handmade table that comes with the house. The concert grand also belongs to the house. The former school room now houses a pool table, which is also included.

Mr. Smith said he built the property to support his idea that his seven children could grow up knowing what they could do to help the family and take care of the dining table.

