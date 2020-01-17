advertisement

Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks placed striker Dylan Strome with an ankle injury on IR after January 7th.

Josh Clark: Dallas Stars striker Radek Faksa is everyday life. Both Mattias Janmark and Anton Khudobin felt under the weather.

advertisement

Jeff Odom from NHL.com: Stars defender Miro Heiskanen left the game last night after the second section with an upper body injury. He tried to get through the game two shifts after the incident, but failed to come out for the third time.

Looks more like a cross-check (possibly accidentally) in slow motion pic.twitter.com/37PBPnVwXI

– Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) January 17, 2020

Defender Stephen Johns has not played in the past 22 months due to post-traumatic headache – he could return this weekend.

“We’ll talk about that in the next few days,” said Bowness. “There’s a good chance he’ll play Saturday, but we’ll evaluate that (Friday) and Saturday morning.”

Sean Shapiro: Stars defender Stephen John’s conditioning break is over. He has been recalled but will remain in the LTIR for the time being.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights striker William Karlsson has an upper body injury week by week.

Ken Wiebe: The Winnipeg Jets have appointed defenders Tucker Poolman and Carl Dahlstrom to the IR.

advertisement