Although average dam levels in the Western Cape are better this year than last year (and much better than in some drought-stricken parts of the Eastern and Northern Cape), residents are asked to continue to be cautious with water use as the upcoming rain is expected is less than usual. Stan Sanetra, an employee of SAP, took this great photo yesterday that shows the state of Bergriver Dam and Theewaterskloof Dam, Cape Town’s main source of drinking water.

Photo by Stan Sanetra – “Flying over the Bergriver dam on Monday morning and in the distance over the Theewaterskloof dam – both dams have a decent water level for this time of year … 🌷⚘🌼🌻🌿🌱”

For the city of Cape Town, the average dam level is almost 10% higher than in the previous year – 73.2% in 2020, compared to 63.3% in 2019.

Theewaterskloof Dam has achieved one of the most significant improvements – yesterday (Monday, January 13, 2020) at 65.1% compared to 48.9% in the previous year.

While parts of South Africa are still suffering from a long drought, it is WONDERFUL to see the above view of Theewaterskloof Dam, which made headlines worldwide when it was almost completely dry and drove Cape Town towards day zero when the taps were running in residential areas be switched off.

In large part, it was thanks to residents and tourists that they changed their habits and spared the water, which helped to postpone day zero until it rained appropriately.

The Berg River Dam is even better with an occupancy rate of 88.1%.

Water level of the Cape Town dam

At the provincial level, the Western Cape’s average dam share is 53.9%. World Cup Environment Minister Anton Bredell warns that according to current forecasts, the coming season may not deliver as much precipitation as is required for the entire province.

“That means we continue to actively encourage communities across the province to use water responsibly. We have to permanently reduce our water consumption because the resource is limited and demand continues to increase, ”said Bredell.

The most worrying area is the Karoo region, where the Gouritz has a dam share of only 15.5%.

Bredell said: “The area continues to be heavily dependent on groundwater and currently all communities still have enough drinking water.

“Farmers in these regions continue to be hardest hit, and we urge them to contact the provincial ministry of agriculture for assistance.”

The Eastern Cape is now experiencing the worst drought in about 100 years – with only 35% of the average rainfall in 2019. The crisis was seen on the carte blanche last night and can be fully streamed from today if you live abroad (look here), in most countries (not all, sorry!).

The water crisis in the Eastern Cape

Doug Stern, president of Agri Eastern Cape, says this is the worst drought in a hundred years. More with Claire Mawisa tonight at 7 p.m. on the carte blanche.

