advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS – When James Harden suffered burglaries in the past, it was difficult for the Houston Rockets to survive the lackluster production of their starguard.

With Russell Westbrook, Houston has another player who can carry an enormous goal load.

advertisement

Westbrook hit a season high of 45 points and 10 assists, and the Rockets overcame another hard night from Harden to get past Minnesota Timberwolves 131-124 on Friday night.

Westbrook made a comeback in the second half of the year after Minnesota had a six-point lead in the third quarter. He finished 16 out of 27 shooting, was 13 out of 13 from the free throw line and added six rebounds. Eric Gordon had a season high of 27 points from the bank for Houston, who won his second game in a row after a four-time defeat in the season.

“This is MVP Russ,” said Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.

Harden, who came 1:17 out of 3 points in a home loss to Oklahoma City on Monday evening, was 3 out of 13 and 0: 6 against Minnesota from the draw. He ended the season with 12 points. Harden also left the game in the third section after pulling a knee from Karl-Anthony Towns onto his thigh. He limped badly, but returned in the fourth.

In the last five games, Harden shot 33% of the field.

“The boys play well and that’s what we need throughout the year,” said Harden. “Russ did it, Eric took some great shots. Austin (Rivers) played well. That is what you need. Tonight was just a great team win for us. “

According to Stats, it was the second time in Harden’s career that he started a game and a teammate beat him by at least 33 points. The other occasion was February 2, 2011 with thunder when Kevin Durant had 43 points on Harden’s seven.

The cities had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, which lost eight straight. Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points for the Timberwolves.

“We didn’t win, but we fought very well and competed very well,” said Towns. “We did a lot of good things on the defensive, we did a lot of good things and we stuck to our schedule. Russell hit some big hits. He was MVP for a reason and scored some really big hits in the fourth quarter, especially in the second half. “

Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said the team just doesn’t play well after losing to Chicago on Wednesday (117:10). Saunders also challenged Wiggins midway through this game to be more productive.

The wolves started strong while Houston was shot. Minnesota led by six in the opening quarter. The Rockets only hit two of their first eleven shots, and Harden was one in five. The Rockets also followed in Minnesota in November before recovering for a win between 125 and 105.

Led by Westbrook, Houston led up to 13 on Friday, but the wolves didn’t fade.

Minnesota reduced the Rockets’ lead to 110-108 within 6 minutes.

Houston had the finisher in Westbrook. It scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, including 11 after the wolves closed within two.

“There is a reason why Russell Westbrook and James Harden are like them and why this team is so dangerous,” said Saunders. “If a guy has a night on which he does not reach his average, he has another guy who can take the rating. I liked a lot of things tonight. The effort. Obviously the result did not please.”

WESTBROOK’S BURST

Westbrook has averaged 33.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists in the last seven games. His seasonal highscoring issue came without trying a 3-pointer. He is the first security guard since Dwyane Wade in 2007 to score at least 45 points without a 3-point attempt.

“I only took pictures I wanted to take,” said Westbrook. “I have only matured in this game and have found my places and fired the ball when I am ready.”

RUNNING WOLVES

The Wolves placed more emphasis on getting out during the break against Houston and responded with 18 fast break points.

“And I don’t think we played fast enough,” said Saunders. “The way we got some of the 18 fast break points was the way we wanted to get them.”

TIP-INS

Rockets: Houston scored 23 points on 17 sales in Minnesota. … The rockets had only 10 sales, which meant 13 points for the wolves. … Westbrook has an average of 26.8 points per game this season. No team-mate scored an average of more than 18.6 points per game in one of Harden’s seven seasons in Houston.

Timberwolves: Josh Okogie started instead of rookie Jarrett Culver, partly because of a match against Harden. Okogie finished with 17 points. … With the start of PG Shabazz, Napier left the game at the end of the second quarter and hobbled off the pitch. He returned for the second half and had nine points, five rebounds and five assists. Minnesota beat Houston 52:34. The Wolves caught 36 rebounds in the first half, making them the second most common franchise history ever. They had 36 in the first half against Memphis on April 12, 2008.

NEXT

Rockets: Sunday in Denver.

Timberwolves: hosts Oklahoma City on Saturday.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement