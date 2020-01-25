advertisement

Russell Westbrook paired a season-high 45 points with 10 assists and held the Houston Rockets to a 131-124 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis.

Westbrook scored 27 points in the second half and dominated the stretch to help the Rockets get away from the Timberwolves, who struggled to beat behind Karl-Anthony Towns (30 points, 12 rebounds) and Andrew Wiggins (28 points).

Minnesota’s concussion loss had stretched to eight games.

With James Harden scoring a season-low 12 points on 3-of-13 shooting, including 0-of-6 from the 3-point range, the Rockets turned to backup guards Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers to secure Westbrook support. Gordon added a season-long 27 points and Rivers extended 16 points. Westbrook also caught six rebounds and finished 13 of 13 from the free throw line.

After Josh Okogie’s two free throws drew Minnesota within 115-112 with 3:57 to go, Westbrook played a role in two baskets that sandwiched an offensive foul called against Towns. Westbrook chased Okogie’s free throws with a lineup before finding Gordon for a 3-goalie and a 120-112 lead.

Towns found the problem wrong early on, heading to the bench after picking his second at the 7:16 mark of the opening period. The Rockets were just two points behind in the 13-0 run when Towns took a spot, and Houston grabbed a 17-10 lead after Rivers and Danuel House Jr. trained 3 consecutive pointers.

Excluding Westbrook, the real linebacker for Houston in the opening period was Rivers, who made all five of his shooting attempts and matched Westbrook with 12 points in the period. Minnesota helped the Rockets’ cause with eight laps of the first quarter, but the Timberwolves pulled out of a 13-point deficit holding Houston to no score for more than three minutes in the second.

Minnesota trailed only 63-60 at the break, courtesy of 21 points plus 11 points and seven rebounds from Towns despite his missteps. When the Timberwolves opened the second half with a 13-4 boost, they led 73-67, forcing the Rockets to return to Westbrook to save them once again.

