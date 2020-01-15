advertisement

West Vancouver police warn the public after arresting a 21-year-old who carries a replica gun in Park Royal Mall.

The man went to a shop around 5:30 p.m. Monday when security saw him put the apparently real gun out of his jacket pocket and into his pocket.

The police reacted with their very real weapons and quickly arrested the man.

advertisement

“The public expects us to protect them and we have a duty to respond to gun calls like this in some way. Sometimes we also have to use our firearms. But it is a serious situation where someone is in one of the following situations. ” public space with a firearm that you think is real and that you are unsure of how to use. Of course we will respond accordingly, “said Const. Nicole Braithwaite, police spokeswoman for West Vancouver.

It turned out that the pistol was a BB weapon, although it looked very real.

“It was almost indistinguishable from a real pistol,” she said.

According to Braithwaite, the Canadian Penal Code has a number of charges related to the imitation of firearms when they are used to commit a crime.

“But since he didn’t use it to commit a crime, he was not accused of anything,” she added.

The police confiscated the gun for safekeeping and later returned to him with the promise that he would not release it publicly.

“He completely understood what he was doing, was very stupid,” she said.

To see the original version of this story, click here.

advertisement