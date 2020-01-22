advertisement

A local community college is experiencing strong enrollment growth, now it is trying to discover the secret of its success.

West Shore Community College in Mason County has a long downward trend in enrollment. It was until this winter, when their number jumped, surprisingly enough.

“We have a lot of good things going on in this college right now,” says Dr. Mark Kinney, vice president of studies and student services for West Shore.

The numbers aren’t even final for the semester, but already the enrollment difference was staggering at West Shore.

“We are looking at about 12% more students than we had last winter at this time,” says Kinney, “up to 14% more in total credit hours.”

There are many benefits to the community college route, such as double enrollment in high school.

“You can get an associate’s degree and a high school diploma at the same time,” says Adam Fulton, a sophomore from Mason County Central.

“It’s two years of college,” says Brian Lafata, a Free Soil student, “at least a reduced rate compared to any other college or university.”

“Hopefully I plan to do my general lessons here,” said Hart’s Zack Vanderzanden. “So I hope, I still decide on a college, but I hope for something like Michigan Tech.”

“To get my basic lessons out of the way, it’s easier to do it here instead of going to a big university and paying more money to get them there,” said Aubrey Raspotnik of Ludington.

Dr. Kinney says it must be a variety of factors that are driving this growth, but one thing they can rule out is not just overall statewide growth. When he looks at the other Michigan community colleges, 19 of them have seen enrollment go down and those who have seen it go up, no one seems to be over 4%.

“This is the strange part,” says Kinney, “Just how much better we are compared to what other community colleges across the state.”

Added programs, renovations and extensions, free tuition for Mason County students, all add to a trend they would like to see continued.

“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure,” says Kinney, “Our philosophy is to do just the right thing for the community and registration will follow.”

