Manuel Pellegrini was dismissed as West Ham coach after his 1-2 loss to Leicester. The announcement of the club is no surprise given the pressure that has been on the Chileans since the end of September in two victories in all competitions.

The club said in a statement: “West Ham United can confirm that Manuel Pellegrini left the club with immediate effect. Co-chairs David Sullivan and David Gold, as well as the Board of Directors and all employees of West Ham United would like to thank Manuel for his efforts over the past 18 months.

“Mr. Sullivan said:” We were very disappointed to have made this decision. Manuel is a gentleman and it was a real pleasure to work with someone of his caliber.

“However, it has been shown that a change is needed to bring the club back in line with our ambitions this season. We felt it was necessary to act now to give the new manager as much time as possible to achieve this goal. “

West Ham has started to find replacements. David Moyes, Chris Hughton and Bournemouths Eddie Howe are among those that could be addressed.

Pellegrini was substituted for Moyes in May 2018 and led West Ham to 10th in his first season in charge. Under Pellegrini, who won the title with Manchester City in 2014, West Ham started this season encouragingly and came fifth after a 2-0 win over Manchester United in late September. In their next game, however, they suffered a 4-0 loss to Oxford United in the Carabao Cup, and their form dropped from there.

Pellegrini’s case was not supported by some poor individual performances, especially goalkeeper Roberto, who had a disaster after moving to injured Lukasz Fabianski before being replaced by David Martin.

