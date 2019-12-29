advertisement

David Moyes is unlikely to return to West Ham United, who asked the Scots to rescue them from relegation for the second time in three seasons after firing Manuel Pellegrini.

Pellegrini was released 90 minutes after losing to Leicester on Saturday, 18 months after replacing Moyes at the London stadium. The Chilean had gone through a terrible leap in form and had been under pressure weeks before the loss to a heavily turned team from Leicester for the owners of West Ham, David Gold and David Sullivan, was the last straw. Mario Husillos, a close ally of Pellegrini, has also given up his role as football director after a series of mistakes in the transfer market.

West Ham is one point above the bottom three points. Due to the need for a quick fix, they have not selected managers for other clubs, which excludes movements for Eddie Howe [Bournemouth], Sean Dyche [Burnley] and Rafael Benítez [Dalian Yifang].

Moyes, who was in touch with Everton before Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment at Goodison Park this month, has been unemployed since leaving the East London team after maintaining them in the 2017/18 season, and he hopes he will have one The return deal will be long-term on Sunday, meaning he will be responsible for Wednesday’s crucial home game against Bournemouth.

The former Everton manager did not leave West Ham on good terms. He was hired on a first six-month contract after Slaven Bilic was released in November 2017, and was assigned to keep West Ham in the Premier League. While he had two games ahead of him, fans were unsatisfied with the team’s style of play and Moyes, who tried to convince the board that he was worthy of a long-term deal, left the stadium after discussing his Treatment had worried. West Ham began looking for a “high profile personality” and Pellegrini was soon to be hired on a three-year contract worth £ 7m a year.

However, Moyes has no resentment against West Ham and can rely on boardroom support. Gold is a big fan of Moyes, thought it was a mistake to let him go at all, and has been pushing for a reunion for some time. The problem in 2018, however, was that Sullivan, who has far more power than gold, had a different vision than Moyes and was looking for a coach who could play attractive football and attract exciting players.

But for Pellegrini, who was released after nine defeats in 13 league games, it didn’t work out. Moyes is a strong favorite to replace former Manchester City manager, although Chris Hughton and Tony Pulis have also been considered. While this may not be a good match for a fan base that has been disappointed since moving to the London stadium, Moyes can refer to how he revived Marko Arnautovic during his first time at West Ham, not to mention the fact that he worked with a limited and unbalanced squad.

West Ham calls for a manager to organize a leaky defense, and they need a more solid structure off the field. You need a manager with a record of the building pages; someone who gives them stability. Before the end of his first term in office, Moyes intended to mimic his success at Everton by turning West Ham into a top 8 club. He spoke about the need for better training opportunities and pushed for better control over contract signing. He wanted the club to do better in the transfer market.

Moyes, who could ask Alan Irvine, Chris Woods, and Stuart Pearce to be among his backroom staff, inherits a poorly performing squad. West Ham tried to be patient with Pellegrini, especially after losing Lukasz Fabianski to a serious hip injury in September, but the 1-2 loss to Crystal Palace and Leicester at Christmas convinced the club to act.

The loss of Fabianski, who returned to Leicester in the goal, proved catastrophic. The goalkeeper’s substitute, Roberto Jiménez, showed a series of terrible events that destroyed the team’s self-confidence and raised doubts about Pellegrini’s judgment. Signing of Roberto’s free transfer last summer was thanks to Pellegrini, who handed over £ 100m in expenses in the summer of 2018, and Husillos.

Husillos, Pellegrini’s choice as football director and not as a club, has been under pressure for some time. Roberto is not the only newcomer to have a flop. Andriy Yarmolenko, a £ 17m buy from Borussia Dortmund, is for sale. Carlos Sánchez and Albian Ajeti have also disappointed. Sébastien Haller has struggled £ 45m since moving from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, and Pellegrini’s insistence on signing Jack Wilshere for a free transfer failed. Wilshere is rarely fit, so West Ham’s sluggish midfield has no options. – Guardian

