He said they had moved with the best of intentions. He said it was for the benefit of the club, for the future. He hoped this would be the beginning of a new, glorious era. It was an economic opportunity that simply couldn’t be missed. The association was able to compete with those who had long been considered more powerful.

Then he said or implied that they had misunderstood. The fans felt distant, literally and metaphorically. It hadn’t worked. He touched the atmosphere and the loss. The tone was unfortunate. It was as if the controls misunderstood what they had done before and what they had been holding.

And when it came to that, Arsene Wenger looked for an expression that summarizes all of this and decided: “We built a new stadium but never found our soul. We left our soul in Highbury. “

That is exactly the right perspective.

Of all the millions of words spilled on Arsenal every week of the year, these were some of the most meaningful in this century. Wenger’s statements should question a lot about modern football. The fact that they were made in Qatar says more about him and the development of planetary football in the past 20 years than about the club he joined in 1996 and participated in the transformation.

This change, mainly in terms of game style and increased behavioral professionalism, has had enough compliments over the decades. Wenger also led a mutation at Arsenal, from Highbury to the so-called “Emirates”.

As he now admits, Arsenal lost its soul 14 years after it opened, 14 years without a championship title. Maybe it is under the hat of one of the stewardesses who are stationed at home games, as the latest visitor numbers are read out.

Wenger knew that the project was based on finance. The club’s decision to leave Highbury was cold. It’s a bit late to mourn a lost soul.

And of course the economy worked for some. Wenger himself has had base sales of £ 8.9m in his last years as manager as total sales increased. It enabled purchases such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for 63.75 million euros.

This is just one of the amounts that a transfer will incur. According to Football Wikileaks, Aubameyang’s base wage is £ 10.3 million a year over a four-year period. Should he remain until the end of his contract in June 2021, an additional loyalty bonus of £ 15.15m will be payable and you may want to consider this if Aubameyang transfer rumors appear. In total, there is a potential base wage of £ 56.35 million.

He wouldn’t have got that in Highbury, but Arsenal would have had something else.

There are other eye-catching contract details, not least the £ 50,000 due for every Premier League game won at the start of Aubameyang.

Arsenal have only won six league games this season.

Six. It’s all part of the discomfort in the increasingly soulless stadium. The cost included the loss of a manager, Unai Emery, and probably soon one of the top four spots in the Champions League (again), which will also affect income.

But this isn’t about Arsenal. This is about West Ham United.

Wenger made his soulless comment when he spoke to Jürgen Klopp about Anfield.

“It is the best stadium in England,” said Wenger. “It’s easy because people are so close to the field.”

Perhaps there is more to it than that, and we must not forget that Anfield’s regulars have often moaned about the quiet decline in the atmosphere on the ground. But the point Wenger made about the distance is the one that takes you back to West Ham and the so-called London Stadium that you rent.

West Ham fans looking out over the athletics track have seen their team win at the stadium since September. That is exactly the right perspective.

The win was the 4-0 loss to Bournemouth on New Year’s Day. Bournemouth is one of only three teams among the Hammers in the Premier League. That’s what a cruel home record means to you, and West Hams is the second worst in the division. Only 9-0 in Southampton are below – depending on the goal difference.

West Ham is back in his rented accommodation today, meeting Brighton three days after their 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

It was a superficial loss on Wednesday, but it wouldn’t be a loss to Brighton. The transfer window would close, but alarm bells would ring and there might be people on the field who think everything is over.

After Brighton, West Ham have successive away games in Manchester City and Liverpool. These are damage control games. Then it is Southampton in London.

The saints at home? It may sound winable, but Southampton has recovered from his humiliation in Leicester and is sitting over Arsenal.

That Southampton is three points ahead of fifth place says a lot about a bizarre Premier League season.

But what says more about West Ham are the reports released this week. They revealed record earnings of £ 190m for the 2018-19 season and an increase in wages for Karren Brady – up to £ 1.1m – as well as further interest on the loan David Sullivan and David Gold made to the over ten years ago Club. It earned them £ 18.6 million in interest.

The record transfer fee has also increased – £ 45 million for Sebastien Haller of Eintracht Frankfurt. He is now part of a £ 130m total payroll.

Except for the point count, everything seems fine at West Ham.

The real and near danger decreases. Not only would it reduce visitor numbers and destroy the gates’ revenue, it would also affect the credibility of the hierarchy. And they sound worried.

“Maintaining our status in the 2019/20 season is an absolute necessity,” it said on the balance sheet, warning of the “serious financial consequences that this would entail (relegation).”

The owners argue that West Ham could have disappeared without the original loan and investment. They saved the club in 2010 and are proud of most of their work, including moving from Upton Park to the former Olympic stadium three and a half years ago.

The counter argument that the growing number of fans have is that the club has disappeared. As Wenger said, it lost its soul somewhere on the seats on the athletics track. It is in ghostly form at the previous address on Green Street.

Today there is a housing development called Upton Gardens. You could say that houses are built on houses, and maybe this is a moment when London stops to say such things.

Sometimes it feels like a feeling of the place is a floating idea that novelists should think about. But you notice when a place goes to Highbury or Upton Park. Then it is an absent reality and it is all too late to search for the soul.

