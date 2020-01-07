advertisement

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph will return from Middlesbrough to Premier League club West Ham on Monday after the clubs agreed a deal.

The 32-year-old spent two seasons at West Ham before moving to Middlesbrough in 2017 for £ 5m. According to the Guardian, his return costs the hammers £ 4m.

Moyes is keen on the competition for Lukasz Fabianski and Randolph is the first of several signings he wants to complete in January. The Irish shotstopper still has to do without a thigh injury, but is expected to take action again this month and should be fully operational after the Irish European Championship play-off against Slovakia in March.

West Ham is also interested in Benefica midfielder Gedson Fernandes. The 20-year-old is associated with several clubs across Europe, including Everton, Manchester United and AC Milan.

