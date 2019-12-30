advertisement

West Brom slipped to second place due to the goal difference after a defeat Middlesbrough with the Hawthorns.

Daniel Ayala led Boro in the 17th minute and an Ashley Fletcher stunner in the fourth minute in added time secured the win.

Fulham advanced to third place in the table with a 1-0 win over Stoke when Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday both slipped.

Jack Butland was excellent for the Potters, but he was only able to parry Anthony Knockaert’s low shot, and Bobby Reid was waiting for a shot in the 26th minute.

Brentford was undefeated in the eighth minute Millwall when Jayson Molumby got goalkeeper David Raya into a mistake before Aiden O’Brien shot into an empty net for the only goal.

Wednesday suffered their first loss in the Hillsborough League under Garry Monk, as Robert Glatzel and Junior Hoilett said Cardiff 2-0 after eight minutes.

Skipper Tom Lees returned in the 18th minute for the home team, but that was as good as for the Owls.

Goalkeeper Brice Samba was the hero for The Nottingham Forest when Wigan was beaten 1-0 in the City Ground.

The Reds stopper scored three important saves, including one that Josh Windass used to save a penalty in the second half. Tobias Figueiredo’s header in the 60th minute sealed a 1-0 win that brought Forest into the play-off spots.

Bristol City With a convincing 3-0 home win over Luton, they rekindled their playoff challenge.

The hosts took the lead in the fourth minute through Marley Watkins and Famara Diedhiou doubled the lead shortly before the break from the penalty spot before Andreas Weimann scored City’s third goal from close range in the 66th minute.

Preston heads the other way when John Swift and Lucas Joao strike early read a 2-0 win at Deepdale.

Jackson Irvine scored a winner in the 89th minute hull came from behind to beat QPR 2-1.

Ilias Chair gave the Rangers the lead in the 20th minute, but goalkeeper Joe Lumley spilled Josh Bowler’s cross shortly after half an hour, and George Honeyman was on hand to equalize.

And the defensive mistakes that plagued QPR this season became clear when Irvine ran unchallenged to push Jarrod Bowen’s free kick past Lumley.

Steve Mounie was Huddersfield Winner of the game, who also came from behind to score a nice 2-1 win over Blackburn.

The Benin striker scored for the Terrier in the 71st minute after Danny Graham gave the visitors the lead in the seventh minute and Jon Stankovic equalized with an excellent header.

Goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger deserves relegation Barnsley a point of how they stopped Swansea to a goalless draw in Wales.

