Vesely won his last ATP Tour title in 2015 in Auckland.

Christopher Rungkat and Andre Goranson, meanwhile, beat Grand Slam champions Jonathan Ehrlich and Andrei Vasilevsky 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 to double the crown for their ATP Tour title.

The first draw of the singles finals saw Wesley challenge Gerasimov hard to beat it 7-2 in the decider. However, eighth-seed Gerasimov, who became the third Belarusian player to reach the final of the ATP Tour singles final, returned to the second set in the second set after his win over James James Duckworth in the last-4 match.

After making his return, the former 35-year-old Weselin scored three back-to-back points to start the decider with some fine strokes that left Gerasimov unhealthy before the end of the game to win his first title in five years.

“I am very happy to be back in India and win the title. Thanks for the supergirls. It was wonderful support from the crowd here. I will try to keep up the pace in future tournaments, ”Weseli said after the game.

Earlier doubles final runner-up Rungat-Goranson, appearing for the first time in South Asia’s only ATP Tour organized by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in partnership with the Maharashtra Government, maintained their dominance, seeing that they fell : only during the two-set campaign in Pune.

After winning the first set, Rungkat-Goranson had to work hard as the former Australian Open champion Erlich won the second set and, along with partner Vasilevsky, presented a formidable challenge. However, playing the fifth tournament together, Rungkat-Goranson returned to the tie-break in time to finish off a spectacular victory.

“We were happy to win our first title, you can see at the end of the game I didn’t believe it, but it happened. After that we had a very close first round match, after which we played really well, ”Goranson said at a post-match press conference.

In response to the team’s coordination, Rungkat added: “Last October, I asked about social partnership with Andre on social media. I asked her if she would like to host the last year’s tournaments in Asia in China and Japan in Aponia. He was excited to come here. From there we started the good coordination. ”

Results:

(Single) iri Wesel (Czech) bt Yegor Gerasimov (Belarus) 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-3.

(Doubles) Andre Goranson (Sweden) -Christopher Rungkat (Indonesia) bt Jon Jonathan Ehrlich (Israel) -Andre Vasilevsky (Belarus) 6-2, 6-3, 10-8.

Source: Press Release

