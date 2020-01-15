advertisement

“The French Dispatch” will most likely appear at the Berlin Film Festival or the Cannes Film Festival.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

A new Wes Anderson film titled “The French Dispatch” will hit theaters later this year, but it won’t be a four-hour epic, as announced this week on IMDb, listing the four-hour and one-minute runtime. IMDb also stated that the film consisted of two parts, part 1 being 1 hour and 57 minutes and part 2 being 2 hours and 4 minutes. According to Fox Searchlight, the IMDb information is incorrect and “The French Dispatch” has a movie runtime closer to Anderson’s other live action films (think a little less than two hours).

In terms of budget, Variety reports on “The French Dispatch” cost $ 25 million. That is the cost of Anderson’s “Grand Budapest Hotel”. The $ 25 million budget makes it one of Anderson’s most expensive live action films, though it’s nowhere near the way The $ 50 million spent on “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou”. Variety also reports that the film will debut at a major European film festival. Expect “French Dispatch” to appear either in Berlin (premiere of “Grand Budapest” and “Isle of Dogs”) or in Cannes (premiere of “Moonrise Kingdom”).

Searchlight’s official synopsis for “The French Dispatch” reads: “The film is a love letter to journalists set in an American newspaper outpost in a fictional 20th century French city, bringing to life a collection of stories brought to life in” The French Dispatch “were published. Magazine.” The film consists of Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson, Lois Smith and Bill Murray.

A bit more of the plot has apparently been revealed on Amazon (via The Playlist) and Good Reads, where Anderson’s “French Dispatch” script can be pre-ordered from Farber & Fraber publishers. The release date for the screenplay is May 21, which begins with the premiere of “French Dispatch” in Cannes earlier this month. The story begins when the editor-in-chief of the magazine of the same name dies and the employees choose three stories to be published in a commemorative edition of the publication. The stories are about an artist who was sentenced to life in prison for double murder. Student riots and kidnapping by a cook. “

IndieWire asked Fox Searchlight for further comment.

