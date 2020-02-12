advertisement

The first trailer for Wes Anderson’s 10th feature film “The French Dispatch” reveals that the film is a fictional American magazine in a French city, but is inspired by the history of the New Yorker magazine and is loaded with references.

Bill Murray plays The French Dispatch editor, Arthur Howitzer, Jr., a character inspired by New York’s founding editor, Harold Ross. He leads a gigantic cast, which includes Jeffrey Wright, who plays a version of James Baldwin that starred A.J. Darling, Adrien Brody, as an art dealer based on Lord Duveen and Owen Wilson as a writer inspired by Joseph Mitchell.

Benicio del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Mathieu Amalric and Stephen Park complete the cast. The film also shows performances by (deeply breathing) Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Lois Smith, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Cécile de France, Guillaume Gallienne, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend and Henry Winkler , Bob Balaban, Hippolyte Girardot and Angelica Huston.

“The French Dispatch” or the full title “The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun” brings to life a collection of stories from the latest issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th century French city. Anderson wrote and directed the film from a story he developed with Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Hugo Guinness.

Anderson, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson act as producers, while Searchlight Pictures will distribute and co-fund the film produced by Indian Paintbrush.

“The French Dispatch” will open in cinemas on July 24, 2020. The full trailer can be found above.

The ranking of Wes Anderson’s films could be foolish, since in some ways all of his films are closely related. He makes light comedies about melancholic characters and creates extraordinarily detailed productions with often incredibly airy actions. Anderson’s sensitivity to storytelling has practically defined the word “quirky,” and fans of the filmmaker will appreciate all of his films. But some are more entertaining than others, others are more dramatically satisfactory, and a few feel really magical. In this sense, we rank them from worst to best:

9. The Darjeeling Limited (2007) Some may argue that Anderson has never made a “bad” film, but “The Darjeeling Limited” is very close. Owen Wilson, Jason Schwartzman and Adrien Brody appear as estranged brothers who join together on a spiritual journey to India, but of course they are selfish narcissists who bring chaos everywhere. There are moments of real beauty in this film – especially a brave tracking shot of every character in their own personalized train car, regardless of whether they’re actually on the train or not – but the protagonists are the last people you’d ever want to So sitting next to each other on a long journey is no fun seeing them in a film. Fox Searchlight

8. Life in the water with Steve Zissou (2004) Trying for marine biologists to do what Raiders of the Lost Ark did for archaeologists. Bill Murray plays the title character, a scientist and documentary filmmaker whose recent voyage includes raids on the high seas, deadly pirates, and every kind of imaginative underwater creature brought to life through stop-motion animations. It’s an endearing adventure when it focuses on the adventure, but the characters are mostly emotionally distant idiots hiding behind artificiality, and the film spends most of its time doing their small and largely insignificant personal dramas. Willem Dafoe, however, brings this film to life as Zissou’s gracious, needy first companion. touchstone pictures

7th bottle rocket (1996) Wes Anderson’s first feature film, like pretty much all of his films, is about starry-eyed dreamers who are desperately trying to rework the world into something that resembles their fantastic worldview. This time, however, it is played for a strange tragedy. Luke Wilson plays a gentle sidekick whose best friend (played by Owen Wilson) dreams of becoming a master criminal. They start a career in very modest theft, but while this may be entertaining for the audience, it doesn’t bring them luck. “Bottle Rocket” has a subtle melancholy, an unmistakable hint of self-doubt that makes it very sweet and very reliable. Columbia Pictures Corporation

6. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) Could be Anderson’s most famous film and it’s easy to understand why. It’s an imaginative story about a hotel concierge who inherits a fortune and is then convicted of murder, which takes the story – as we are used to from this filmmaker – in unexpected directions. Every single character is a scene robber, even if it has only a few lines of dialogue, and Ralph Fiennes controls the screen in a classic comic performance of all time. The Grand Budapest Hotel is a great comedy, but it still lacks the emotional weight of Anderson’s greatest work. Fox Searchlight images

5. The Royal Tenenbaum (2001) In “The Royal Tenenbaums”, the story of a large family of geniuses who later collapses into a disappointing mediocre puddle, Anderson’s craziness gained a richer and more literary quality. Gene Hackman plays the estranged patriarch, who returns home and tries to bring his family together with the news that he is dying. Unfortunately, he is still a selfish sybarite who has ruined everyone’s life. So it’s not easy. The stench of failure is omnipresent in “Tenenbaums” – but it is a powerful stench that resembles a fancy cheese and helps all of these brilliant but pathetic characters make a clear and lasting impression. touchstone pictures

4. Rushmore (1998) Another striking piece of self-accusation, “Rushmore”, shows Jason Schwartzman as Max Fischer, an overexperienced student who gets terrible grades but can otherwise seem to do anything. He befriends a miserable millionaire played by Bill Murray and together they sabotage each other and themselves while wooing a remarkable teacher played by Olivia Williams. “Rushmore” is an amusing film with an undoubtedly dark stripe. The creativity that is so typical of Anderson’s characters becomes destructive, revealing unpleasant aspects of her personality. But Anderson obviously has hope for these characters, and he really loves to stage Max’s absurdly sophisticated high school plays. touchstone pictures

3rd Island of Dogs (2018) Over time, Isle of Dogs could turn out to be Wes Anderson’s best film. It is certainly his most imaginative at the moment. It’s a stop motion animated adventure about a near future in which all dogs have been relegated to a garbage island where a pack of mangy dogs will help a brave boy find his pet. Your path is full of adventure, quirky compromises, political conspiracies, robots, as you call it. It’s so much fun and is such a fantastic adventure as you could wish for, with really well-thought-out sub-texts about xenophobia, propaganda, racism and many other high-level topics that Anderson rarely deals with. Fox Searchlight

2. Moonrise Kingdom (2012) Two children fall in love and run away together in “Moonrise Kingdom”, a deceptively simple production for a remarkably rich film. Once again, Anderson populates his film with characters who are reshaping the world around them, but we see how little they actually enjoy and how willing they are to force others to live up to these expectations. That this takes the form of “khaki scouts” pursuing fleeting dreamers in “The Fugitive” with the zeal of Tommy Lee Jones transforms the tragedy of the story into thoroughly enchanting images. Anderson has never made an emotionally rich film. focus features