Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Julian Draxler is reportedly targeted by West London’s Chelsea in the January transfer window, which starts in the next 48 hours.

According to a special report by the Daily Star, the Blues have added Julian Draxler to their transfer list as they are free to sign players after their transfer ban has been lowered by the CAS (Arbitration Court for Sport).

Julian Draxler entered the German Bundesliga’s Schalke 04 before starting his first team as a club.

The 26-year-old has scored 30 goals and provided 29 assists in 170 appearances for Schalke 04 before his short-lived goal in the German Bundesliga outfit VFL Wolfsburg.

The German signed for PSG in the summer of 2017 from VFL Wolfsburg, but has not been able to get a regular start in the team.

Despite his limited opportunity at PSG, Julian Draxler has scored 20 goals in addition to 26 goals in 127 appearances for the French champions.

He has 18 months left on the current deal at PSG, where the German has won two consecutive league titles.

In addition to Julian Draxler, Chelsea are also interested in players such as Borussia Dortmund’s Yadon Sancho, Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Jahan and many more.

