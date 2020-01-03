advertisement

In an unnamed Canadian port recently, border guards thwarted an attempt to smuggle Chinese pork products into the country claiming the wholesale shipment was something else entirely.

Had the Russian been truly successful, it could have had devastating results.

China’s boar population has been devastated by African Fever, and even a single case of one pig here could embrace a $ 4 billion a year export industry.

This danger has triggered an “unprecedented” effort to keep the virus away, with newly trained sniper dogs controlling air passengers for hidden sausages, food deliveries subject to heat treatment and vigilance for excessive pork imports. tarnished.

Hundreds of citations and fines – up to $ 1,300 – have been received over the past year for travelers with undeclared East Asian pig products.

While attention has focused on China’s decision to temporarily halt Canadian pork imports last year, the country has quietly fought to protect itself from the coming infection.

“We are very, very concerned. It’s a big threat to the pig population, pig production,” Jaspinder Komal, chief veterinarian at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, said in an interview. “We have accelerated our efforts in self-awareness and preparing ourselves and setting plans … This is truly unprecedented.”

Protection is also happening at the farm level, with producers banning occasional visitors, demanding that visiting trucks be disinfected and in some cases even banning pork from lunch boxes.

An outbreak would be devastating not only for farmers but for hundreds of thousands of Canadians in related businesses, said Rick Bergmann, chairman of the Canadian Pork Council. Canada exports 70% of its pork and much of this trade could be halted under the ASF spectrum, he said.

Canada recently struck a deal with the US and E.U. allow trade from unused areas of a country in the event of an infection elsewhere. Still, dealing with one issue or issues here, cleaning it up and rebuilding pig populations could give a $ 50 billion hit to the economy, Bergmann said.

“It’s always on our minds,” he said. “It’s a big, big concern and that’s why we put so much effort into prevention.”

African swine fever appeared in Eastern Europe in the 2000s and later spread to East Asia. Although harmless to humans, it is always fatal to pigs.

China is hardest hit, with 40% of its pigs – the world’s largest population – either dying of ASF or having to be removed. In general, the virus is expected to claim a quarter of the planet’s pig, the World Animal Health Organization said last October. Denmark even built a fence along a border to keep infected pigs out.

ASF is a particularly daring mistake, capable of surviving the heat and cold to some degree, so germs in clothes or shoes, or even in cooked or prepared meat, can transmit the infection to a pig here, Koval said. .

That is why a great focus has been on people traveling back and forth from the affected areas.

The federal government provided funding to add an extra 24 teams of dog detectors trained to smell food and plants at Canadian airports. Six of them are already in operation, bringing the current number of dog and plant food sniffers to 21, says Canada Border Agency (CBSA) spokesman Judith Gadbois St-Cyr.

Whenever a flight arrives from a location affected by the ASF, the CBSA sends dogs to check on passengers and their luggage, Koval said.

They seem to have found a lot of pork smuggling.

The number of administrative penalties – which could include fines of up to $ 1,300 – for undeclared food that includes pork products increased from 549 in 2018 to 731 last year, Gadbois St-Cyr said.

Most of those people were simply unaware of the threat, Koval said, but there have been attempts to silence shipments. U.S. Customs seized a $ 1 million shipment of pork, tea bags and noodles used to hide pork on Mars.

The pigs are fed on a farm in Panggezhuang village in Hebei province, China. Although harmless to humans, African Pig Fever is increasingly fatal to pigs.

Mark Schiefelbein / AP

The CBSA recently tapped a smaller load, Koval said.

“A shipment of pork products was misidentified as something different than pork products, but our inspectors are quite alert and they caught it,” he said.

Meanwhile, imports of soybean, corn and other pork ingredients from the affected countries must be treated with heat, which could mean keeping them in a container at 20 degrees for 20 days, Koval said.

Individual farmers are also being urged to strengthen “bio-safety”.

In his southeast Winnipeg operation, Bergmann keeps his barns locked, stops visitors who are not authorized in advance, and requests that food and other trucks be disinfected before coming to the property. Workers can’t bring anything from pork to lunch from overseas – despite Bergman’s natural inclination to promote meat.

Another concern is the large wild boar population in Canada, also susceptible to the virus and, obviously, much harder to control. Bergmann said he would ideally like to see fences set up around all pig farms to protect themselves from immature animal cousins.

The growing number of people who have pigs as pets are also a potential source of disease, especially if owners travel to Asia and bring back contaminated food, Koval said.

“A bad sausage fed to a wild boar or a domestic pig can cause infection and halt our trade,” he said. “And that will have a huge economic impact.”

