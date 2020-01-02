advertisement

The Trans Mountain Extension Project pipeline is on land near Highway 60 and 628, and will be on land before Christmas, after an event was held to mark the start of right-of-way pipeline construction just west of Edmonton December 3, 2019 Ed Kaiser / Postmedia ORG XMIT: POS1912031737113579 ORG XMIT: POS1912040031054326

Ed Kaiser / SunMedia

So here’s the deal, Canada: Give us our money back and in return we will make Alberta the primary light of environmental stewardship for the entire planet.

You see, while anger is a powerful fuel – and there are many available throughout our province these days – eventually it burns so savagely, there is a real danger and now everything is consumed in its flames.

Not that there is no perverse desire to see such a thing happen; to see the whole economic structure of this country shatter, so we can finally answer, “Yes, I told you so,” even if we are a great victim of that widespread collateral damage.

It’s tempting because logic is overrated in us humans: We have a profound tendency to jeopardize our well-being if the rolling of a particular dice puts our opponents at even greater risk. That is why the argument that if Alberta went its way and parted with this country, thus remaining trapped with its huge export still blocked by sewage, does not have the strength that many Canadians might think logically.

As Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar put it: “Criminals die many times before they die. Courageous courage never to die, but once. “Of course, logically, Julius could have dipped into Gaul again, avoiding that fateful March moment of Ides, but hey, it might have been better to deal with liberals like Brutus in the Roman Senate. Even if he risked being carried on his shield.

But before scouring the Amazon to find four and a half million shields to carry the weight of all of us Albertans (the people must have been thinner in Ancient Rome), let’s try some insults instead of the constant protection that we’ve been forced to play the last five years.

So, as we’re starting not just a new year, but a fresh decade as well, I’m parking the rage and trying accommodation and reasons regarding the frightening deadlock involving the Federations, some other provinces and Alberta on carbon emissions and our hopes for future pipeline infrastructure.

Yes, I realize this approach is likely to collapse faster than a Flames play off, but what stands out, at this time of hope, springs up again – Weight Watchers makes a great but regular asset.

So here it is, my “bring us together” plan: Ottawa annually gives Alberta billions more dollars to our national treasurer than they get back to federal spending – that’s more than $ 20 billion, after all.

In return, Alberta pledges to spend all that money making its energy sector the absolute leader in the world in reducing carbon emissions, capturing CO2, developing battery technology, improving wind and solar power, and more.

We will be Canada’s experimental headquarters because, after all, who knows more about energy than Albertans. We will develop procedures and technologies to lead the world.

If we fail, then the annual spoil ends once again in Quebec, through a short stop in Ottawa. (And the good people in La Belle province also have to be content, being the loudest of Canadians for the need to curb our national emissions. They will make their efforts for this noble cause.)

In return, Alberta will stop beating drums around a pipeline through that beautiful province. We will do with the Trans Mountain twinning, the completion of the Keystone project (which Canadian diplomats will, of course, push through) and the Enbridge Line 3 project.

However, as part of its plan to reduce emissions around the world, Ottawa will give the green light to the main West Coast natural gas pipelines and build the world’s best LNG facilities so that the particular product reach Asia and India, regions continuously building polluted, coal-fired power plants to provide much needed energy.

So yes, we can help save the planet. (Some of us may think it’s good anyway, but we’ll agree to shut up.)

We will be quiet because we are still, at heart, kind Canadians – hopefully for a while longer, at least.

