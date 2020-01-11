advertisement

While the jury is officially still on “Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”, would we dare to get excited after the last trailer?

With Margot Robbie doing her best as the Joker’s maniacal ex-girlfriend (Jared Leto’s, not Joaquin Phoenix’s), “ Birds of Prey ” sees Harley Quinn teaming up with a variety of women to shoot down one of “Gotham’s most evil villains”.

And with a cast that includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, Chris Messina and Ewan McGregor, there is something for almost everyone here.

It’s always very explosive and very funny, but Margot Robbie is just too good as Harley Quinn for us not to be excited. Plus, it’s the best use of Bjork’s version of ‘It’s Oh So Quiet’ that we’ve seen in years.

advertisement

“Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” should be released in Irish theaters on February 7.

.

advertisement