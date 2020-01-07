advertisement

FORT BRAGG – For many of the soldiers, it would be their first mission. They packed ammunition and rifles, placed last-minute calls for loved ones, and then returned to their cellphones. Some donated blood.

The 600 mostly young soldiers in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, headed for the Middle East, part of a group of 3,500 US paratroopers ordered in the region. Kuwait is the first stop for many people. Their final destinations are classified.

“We’re going to fight, bro,” one encouraged, holding both of his toes up and sporting an edge under the narrow red hair. He stood among the dozens of soldiers loading trucks outside a cinder-block building housing several auditoriums with benches and long tables.

Days after President Donald Trump ordered the drone assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, raising fears of fresh conflict in the Middle East, men and women of the 82nd U.S. Army Airborne Division are moving out to “more deployment” fast “since the 2010 Haiti Earthquake.

The 82nd Commander, Major General of the U.S. Army James Mingus passed through the sea of ​​men and women in camouflage uniforms as they prepared to leave base near Fayetteville on Sunday. He shook hands with the troops, wishing him luck.

A soldier from Ashboro, Virginia, said he was not surprised when the order came.

“I was just looking at the news, seeing how things were going there,” said the 27-year-old, one of several soldiers Reuters was allowed to interview on condition they were not named. “Then I got a written message from my sergeant saying, ‘Don’t go anywhere. “And that was it.”

While Soleimani’s assassination has restored tensions between the United States and Iran, it remains to be seen whether they will escalate into full-blown conflict.

Trump last week said he ordered the murder to stop a war, not to start one. And, despite Tehran’s harsh rhetoric, analysts say Iran will want to avoid any conventional conflict with the United States and will likely focus on asymmetric attacks, such as sabotage or other military actions through proxies.

The dangers appeared to have been pushed to the back of the young soldiers’ minds, though many packed the base hat after a breakfast of eggs, waffles, oatmeal, sausages and 1,000 donuts.

A private took a strap tied to a truck and tried to tie it to the seat of an unwanted friend, one last joke before being sent out.

‘THIS IS THE MISSION’

The older soldiers, in their 30s and 40s, were significantly more miserable, as they had the experience of having friends come home from past deployments learning to walk on one leg or in flagged coffins.

“This is the mission, man,” said Brian Knight, a retired Army veteran who has been to five Middle East combat deployments. He is the current director of a chapter of the United States military support charity.

“They’re responding to America’s call to 911,” Knight said. “They are brave to go. The president called for the 82nd.”

There was a lot of wrestling hold as the troops dumped their 75-pound (34 kg) backs onto trucks. The packs carry everything from armor vests, socks and extra drawers, to 210 rounds of ammunition for their M4 carbines.

A sergeant pushed through the crowd screaming for anyone with Type O blood, which could be ignored by any patient.

“Doctors need you now. Move on,” he said, before a handful of troops left to give just a little less than one peg each.

INDEPENDENT TC PRESENTATIONS

While unit members – considered the most mobile in the U.S. Army – have become accustomed to deploying quickly, this was different, said Lieutenant Colonel Mike Burns, an army spokesman.

“The boys are excited to go, but none of us know how far they will go,” Burns said. “This is the hardest part.”

The soldiers were ordered not to bring mobile phones, portable video games or any other device that could be used to communicate with friends and family at home, out of concern that details of their movements could be dropped.

“We’re an infantry brigade,” Burns said. “Our main mission is field fighting. That’s as true as it gets.”

One sergeant started running the surnames, checking them off a list after “here” and “yaps” and “yos”.

For each fighter, there were seven support crew members transporting overseas: cooks, aviators, mechanics, doctors, chaplains, and transport and supply managers. All but the chaplains would carry weapons to fight.

A 34-year-old senior master sergeant said: “The army is a volunteer force. We want to do that. You pay your taxes and we have to do that. “

The reality of the deployment would not sink until troops “walked out of that door,” he said, pointing to the exit to the park, where C-5 and C-17 transport planes and two commercial jets were waiting.

His call came when he was on vacation in his hometown, Daytona Beach, Florida, taking his two young daughters to visit relatives and possibly going to Walt Disney World.

“We just got there and I got the call to go back and get back to base,” he said. “My wife knows the training. I had to go. We got back.”

By a single order, hundreds of soldiers jumped to their feet. They lined up a single file and marched on, carrying their weapons, suits and helmets, passing a volunteer honor guard carrying high flags flying eastward from the January wind. (Reporting by Rich McKay; Editing by Scott Malone, Sonya Hepinstall, and Jonathan Oatis)

