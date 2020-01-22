advertisement

A deadline and deadline for renovating the iconic Center Block building has yet to be determined, but work is plowing ahead, with demolition going from the fourth floor upstairs, which will see those floors bare to the bones of the building .

“With these kinds of projects, we’re flying the plane as we build it,” Jennifer Garrett, general director of the Block Center for Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), told The Hill Times.

“We’ve come so far in our evaluations and in the evolution of the functional program (defining how the spaces will be used) that we know on floors four through six, they were areas of lower inheritance, we’ve captured all of historical data … and we know that we will need significant modernization there, “said Ms. Garrett, citing many of those floors were taken from office apartments.

The demolition and downsizing work requires a “considerable amount of time” to complete, Ms. Garrett noted. In addition to asbestos, hazardous materials contained within Center Block include lead, PCB, silica and mercury, according to a 2013 report prepared for the PSPC.

Such work on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors, as well as the attic, began in mid-December and could take 18 months to complete, Ms. Garrett predicted. But at the same time, she said, planners are working to start demolishing the building’s basement and first floor.

“We will analyze and release demolition and landing packages (contracts) when we are confident of demolition work that we can safely undertake in the building while preserving critical heritage assets,” she said.

Areas of the building considered “higher inheritance areas” include the Senate Chambers and Chambers and grounds, library, Rotunda, Hall of Honor and Memorial Room.

More than $ 770 million of contracts have been awarded for work at the Block Center to date, including a $ 598.1 million construction management contract at a joint venture between PCL Constructors and EllisDon. So far, the Treasury Board of Canada has approved $ 4.7 billion for Hill Parliament renovations by 2022 – a figure that includes the cost of the now renovated West Block building, and others.

It takes a lot of work to modernize the Block Center and bring it into modern building codes – including fire safety and access standards – from new HVAC channels and IT lockers to new bathrooms and elevators. To adapt to new systems, the PSPC has estimated that 2,500 square feet of previously used space will be lost, as previously reported by The Hill Times. This includes the loss – at least from the first floor of the Block Center – of the former Aboriginal Peoples Committee (160-S) room.

The demolition on the fourth floor upstairs will see those spaces, from ceiling, walls, to floors, stripped to the structural framework of the building, according to the PSPC.

Ms Garrett said the “defining element (s) of heritage character” on those floors are wide hallways and doors, and stone arches along the halls. But the offices themselves have “very low inheritance qualities,” and most of the walls that separated the office suites are not overloaded, giving a “great opportunity” to get these spaces “instantly structured,” she said. .

Since the Block Center was vacated in early 2019, workers have continued to investigate the condition of the building – which has not had a major renovation since its reconstruction was completed in 1927 – inside and out.

This evaluative work began before the building was fired – again in the summer of 2017 – but has since become more invasive, with the opening of walls, floors and ceilings to assess the state of its essential structure and identify any substance dangerous to be removed. As part of this, workers are cataloging and sampling the building materials present, whether steel, stone, wood, marble or plaster. The scaffolding observed around the exterior of the Block Center over the past year is related to this investigative work.

“This investigative work is informing the extent and location of the intervention required to ensure structural integrity. As expected, the building structure will require a considerable amount of work,” reads an email response from the PSPC.

“Evaluation findings will inform design development, reduce risk and inform a base area, schedule and budget.”

This evaluation work is expected to be completed this winter, and is being fed directly into ongoing work to finalize schematic design plans for the building by this spring. These are “high level design plan (s)”, explained Ms. Garrett, who will outline the “broad plan” and “design strategy” of the work required.

“So I write a lot, what are we going to do with the Chamber? What will we do with the design approach for the yards? Where will the committee rooms be? These types of key elements” are listed in the schematic diagrams, she said.

The PSPC has discussed using existing building yards to address space concerns, including their use to increase circulation in the building – whether new roads connecting the sides of the House and Senate or new elevators – that may include closure of these outside spaces, as previously reported.

Detailed design plans, which “elaborate on the sharp details of how you will execute” those high-level plans, are on track to be finalized in early 2022, Ms said. Garrett.

Workers have also been busy decomposing the building since it was emptied – slowly closing and removing its outdated electrical and mechanical systems, which will be replaced by modern ones – and are currently installing temporary systems, including a system indoor environmental control. This work is expected to be completed by the end of winter. Protection is also currently being installed around legacy elements.

Overall renovation of Center Block will also include seismic upgrades, roof and window replacement, new security systems, general heritage restoration, and more.

Currently, between 150 and 200 people are working on various aspects of the Center Block project inside the building.

Recent Hill visitors are likely to have noticed the blockade of about half of the parliamentary lawns. This perimeter, set up in connection with work on the second phase of the Underground Visitor Welcome Center, will remain throughout the entirety of the Center Block renovation.

Behind it, lawns have been shattered and some of the Vaux walls are being dismantled, with some excavation work underway to discover underground infrastructure – pipelines and the like – and identify any hazardous substances in the area where, in after all, a massive excavation will take place to build the underground welcome center, which is set to open the length of the Center Block building and connect to the first phase, which was built along with renovations to the West Block and is now in use.

The Department is currently bidding for a “large excavation package” contract for this project, and Ms. Garrett said the hope is to reward by the end of February the heaviest excavations from a “spring timeframe”.

100 Wellington St. waits for the green light to open the doors

Renovations to create a new short-term use for the old US embassy at 100 Wellington St. were completed in June 2019, but the space needs to open its doors to the public.

A long-term use for Indigenous People’s Space has yet to be determined, but the work to turn the first floor of the heritage building into an educational space for the public to learn about First Nations, Inuit and Cultures and the history of the Métis nation now it’s complete. Although not yet open – and without yet knowing an opening date – this short-term use is planned to last until the fall of 2021.

The wait is due to an ongoing dispute between several stakeholders involved in deciding the future of the building, as previously reported. In addition to the PSPC, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada is included in the project, as are First Nations Assembly, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Métis National Council and Algonquin Tribal Council Anishinabeg Nation.

“The Government of Canada is hopeful that Indigenous partners will reach an agreement on the respective roles and responsibilities of all partners working towards the vision of the Indigenous People Space initiative,” the PSPC said in an email.

Over the eastern bloc, the necessity has seen renovations split into two phases. The first phase is already underway, starting in 2017, and has focused primarily on exterior wall work and seismic updates, especially along the southern edges of the building and towers. Last year, these efforts also restored decorative iron processing on the roof of the building. Phase 1 is expected to be completed in 2022, with Phase 2 currently “in the early planning stages,” according to the department.

Work currently underway – which is expected to continue over the summer – is focused on the southwestern tower of the Eastern Bloc and the Governor General’s entrance. The building is still occupied by about 44 senators, plus staff.

The budget for this first phase of work in the Eastern Bloc is $ 81-million, according to the PSPC. This includes a $ 203,659 contract to replace carpets in the nearly 2,100-square-foot corridor, as well as the baseboard at the lower level of the Eastern Block, which was awarded and completed by Jacques Lamont Ltée last year.

Phase 2 of the East Block renovation is scheduled to follow completion of work on the Center Block.

lryckewaert@hilltimes.com

Hill Times

