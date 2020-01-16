advertisement

American television host Wendy Williams has retired after outraging fans and celebrities alike with her outrageous ridicule at Joaquin Phoenix’s split lips.

The 55-year-old made the controversial comments while presenting her show with the apt title The Wendy Williams Show.

As she started by pointing at his “piercing eyes”, she quickly poked his cleft palate and pulled her lip up as the audience laughed. However, the viewers at home didn’t find it quite as amusing.

At first she called the Oscar-nominated actor “unusually attractive” and then said: “If he cuts his mustache, he has a broken hair. He has one of those – what do you call it? Cleft lip and palate.”

The non-surgical scar that Phoenix has had on the upper lip since birth is often covered with facial hair. According to the Cleft Lip and Palate Association, he was probably born with a “microform column” that does not necessarily have to be operated on, but leaves a groove on the lip.

Cher posted her outrage on Twitter in a number of tweets:

After someone answered and Williams apologized, Cher replied:

British television’s Carol Vorderman pointed out Williams’ behavior last week and said she was “disgusted”:

Williams finally apologized after Adam Bighill, a Canadian football player born with the disease, and his son contacted her. After Bighill posted a photo of his son Beau, the host apologized to the “Cleft Community”.

Williams wrote on Twitter:

We think of Beau today while he is in surgery. I would like to apologize to the split community and in honor of Beaus we donate our show to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy observers to learn more and support the split community.

Bighill has since responded and replied, “Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation, and for thinking about Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you and I encourage others to do so. All the best.’

