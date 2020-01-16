advertisement

Television host Wendy Williams was criticized this week for mocking the scar on actor Joaquin Phoenix’s lip.

Speaking on “The Wendy Williams Show” earlier this week, she said she found the “Joker” star “strangely attractive.”

She said, “He has one, what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate.”

She then used her fingers to pull her upper lip into a position that mimics the appearance of birth defects from the cleft palate.

The clip went viral and many called the talk show host to make fun of the condition.

@WendyWilliams – as the mother of an 11 year old girl born with a cleft lip and palate, I was horrified to see you make this gesture concerning the slit of Joaquin Phoenix! These are the types of bullying that my daughter has faced since kindergarten. SHAME ON YOU. pic.twitter.com/uA46bRfa6i

– Julie Snyder 🧢 (@ JulieS8921) January 8, 2020

As an ambassador for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association @CLAPACOMMUNITY, I am really disgusted by this @wendywilliams. Do you have an idea of ​​the pain and operations that a child with a cleft must go through as he grows up? Please RT https://t.co/bINZItpWgI

– Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 9, 2020

3rd day

We are still waiting for @WendyWilliams apologies to the slot community.

Other than that, seeing everyone come together on social media to rally around their comments and actions was really amazing.

It is clear that we are progressing towards the possibility of #endbullying pic.twitter.com/lIXUa5i1vs

– Adam Bighill (@ Bighill44) January 12, 2020

Canadian-American football player Adam Bighill, whose son Beau was born with the defect, criticized Wendy on Twitter.

Today is Beau’s big day. He has his lip repaired today in Winnipeg by the fantastic Dr. Ross. Thank you to everyone who reached out and in advance, thank you for all your wishes for Beau. He is so loved! #cleftstrong # 1in700 #cleftcutie pic.twitter.com/n3MxaLvl5f

– Adam Bighill (@ Bighill44) January 15, 2020

Thanks @FarhanLaljiTSN at the end of the day, it’s something we can all rally around, and it’s a #endbullying mission. @WendyWilliams’ comments / actions towards the split community clearly promote bullying. @saints @nfl @cfl https://t.co/SPNmBkdxIn

– Adam Bighill (@ Bighill44) January 15, 2020

Williams has since apologized and sent his best wishes to Beau for his operation.

She said her show will donate to Operation Smile’s cleft lip and cleft palate and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.

. @ Bighill44 We are thinking of Beau today while he is in surgery. I apologize to the slot community and, in honor of Beau’s, our program donates to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourages our Wendy Watchers to learn more and support the slot community.

– Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020

Phoenix has never openly discussed the mark on his lip, so it cannot be a surgically attached slit but a scar with which he was born.

