NHS employee Tayside was voted Scottish PA of the Year at a national ceremony.

Wendy Meldrum of Newtyle triumphed at the annual conference of executive secretaries and PAs in Scotland.

Modest Wendy, an Allied Health Professional Support Officer (AHP) and project manager at the health authority, said that it was amazing to be nominated for the award.

She said, “For me, I’m just doing my job. Being recognized and showing appreciation for the work I love to do is even better.

“Then, to be shortlisted in the last three and win the award, I was completely overwhelmed but absolutely delighted.”

The awards recognize the work of professionals who strive for excellence and go beyond the call of duty.

Wendy was the only finalist in the health and social services sector.

She was appointed by Karen Anderson, Director of AHP for NHS Tayside, who said: “Wendy is truly an exceptional PA – organized and efficient, she is a critical and fabulous member of the team.

“No request is too small and no challenge too big. She supports five employees daily, is our quarterly newsletter manager, provides poster design training, answers IT questions, coordinates our web page and social media, and welcomes the opportunity to give people experience in administration matter. “

Wendy is also the first PA to win an NHS Education Scotland AHP career scholarship.

“Her project was deemed critical and innovative, so she obtained one-year funding for training and time spent leading a project,” added Karen.

