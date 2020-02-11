advertisement

Duke’s victories against UNC and Florida State on Saturday and Monday are a milestone for great victories in the recent past. It’s not just the fact that they both won, although that’s nice, of course. It’s the heart that Duke has shown, because while UNC is always an emotionally demanding game, turning around and playing a tough, athletic team like Florida State on a day off is a tremendous feat.

Playing FSU is never easy, as Duke demonstrated last season when Cam Reddish hit a huge threesome in the summer and reappeared on Monday night. They come towards you in waves and the idea is that the waves overwhelm you and ultimately drown you.

The formula works to a certain point, but does it always seem to get a little short on big games or tournaments? But why?

It could be partial that Leonard Hamilton just isn’t great under difficult circumstances. He is very successful, but when he trains against Mike Krzyzewski, Tony Bennett or Tom Izzo, we are not betting on Hamilton’s team.

Imagine one of the FSU’s better teams against a team trained by Brad Stevens. Who would you bet on?

It’s not all coaching, though some may be. Here’s our theory: at a certain level, Hamilton’s focus on depth and substitution works against the state of Florida. Coach K has a somewhat opposite philosophy: if you have a horse, ride it.

The Hamilton system, as effective as it is, does not really create a dominant player. What would have happened to Reddish if he had gone there? He would have been a face in the crowd.

It works, but only to a limited extent.

Trainer K’s system, which is usually based on an eight-player rotation, sometimes has the opposite effect of losing good players.

It doesn’t happen that often at the moment and we assume that it’s Wendell Moore’s fault. Thanks to its versatility, players can show off their strengths. He’s a pretty skillful player himself, as he’s shown many times in the last two games, but it’s more than that. As we said recently, he’s a force multiplier.

We have seen this before. Do you remember? Let’s get into the WayBack machine and turn the knob to …. 2000.

This was the year Elton Brand, William Avery and Corey Maggette left early for the NBA, which shocked Duke fans back then (we’ve got used to that lately).

The team left the team with Shane Battier, Carlos Boozer, Jason Williams, Chris Carrawell, Nate James and Mike Dunleavy as the main actors.

The bank offered Nick Horvath, then a thin and untested newcomer, Casey Sanders, an even thinner newcomer and a sporty Matt Christensen.

Duke stayed pretty fresh for much of the season. Why?

Because of Mike Dunleavy and the versatility of some other players.

Dunleavy enabled Krzyzewski to replace creatively and often. Dunleavy might have gone in the first time, for example Carrawell. At the next break, Carrawell could have gotten Battier. He could have come back on the floor for anyone, but let’s say Dunleavy.

Next time out? Dunleavy for Wilson.

This worked incredibly well until Dunleavy signed Mono.

This year’s team is even deeper, but Moore offers a similar advantage: Thanks to its versatility, everyone can concentrate on their own competence package and use it more effectively.

His defense could allow him to protect a tough opponent who could free Cassius Stanley to attack. His ball handling gives Tre Jones a break. With his boom, Vernon Carey is focusing more on other things.

You can use it in different ways simply because it is solid in so many areas. However, its greatest value is that it enables other people to focus on their strengths – and that makes the team much better.

Another intangible feature: Moore is the three-time NC high school champion. He is used to winning.

