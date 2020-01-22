advertisement

The sun may seem to take a break during the winter months in northern Michigan, but that doesn’t mean you should take less care of your skin when it comes to sun protection. In fact, Laurel Leithauser of the Skin Cancer and Dermatology Center in Traverse City works on skin cancer every day. She sees everything from small moles to more serious skin cancers like melanoma. As a MOHS certified surgeon, it is her job to eliminate cancer and rebuild the skin.

That said, Dr. Leithauser recommends that men and women of all ages not only use sunscreen all year round, but schedule comprehensive screenings with a licensed dermatologist. Skin health is his profession and it even allows him to treat patients who may need major reconstructive surgery depending on the severity of the skin damage.

For more information, click on the video posted above and for a direct link to the Center for Dermatology and Skin Cancer here.

