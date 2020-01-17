advertisement

By MESFIN FEKADU | AP Music Writer

NEW YORK – Recording Academy executive director Deborah Dugan, who announced that the company was going on vacation Thursday, has released a statement from her lawyer, saying, “What has been reported is nowhere near the story that must be told. “

The academy announced late Thursday that its leader was on holiday for only six months after a senior executive accused the organization of misconduct just ten days before the 2020 Grammy Awards.

In a statement released on Friday by The Associated Press, Dugan’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said there is more to the story.

“What has been reported is far from the story that needs to be told. Unless our 28-page contract and legal threats limit our speaking ability, we will disclose what happens if you “step up” at the Recording Academy, a nonprofit organization, the statement said.

Dugan, the former manager of Bono’s (RED) organization, was the first woman to be appointed director of the academy when she started work in August. Harvey Mason Jr., Chairman of the Recording Academy, the music producer who has worked with Chris Brown, Jennifer Hudson and others, will serve as interim president and CEO of the Academy.

“Considering concerns about the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the Board immediately placed the Recording Academy President and CEO, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave. ” The academy said in a statement to the AP. “The board also hired two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations into the allegations.”

“The board decided that this measure was necessary to restore confidence in the membership of the Recording Academy, repair the morale of the Recording Academy staff, and enable the Recording Academy to focus on its mission to serve all music creators.” , the explanation continues. “The Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy is committed to a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace, the music industry and society.”

Dugan’s hiring came after Neil Portnow decided not to renew his contract. Portnow had led the Grammys since 2002 and was criticized for asking women in a backstage interview about the lack of female winners at the 2018 Grammys. Only two artists were recognized on live television, and the Grammys were criticized for not allowing pop singer Lorde, the only woman nominated for the album of the year, to appear on the show.

Before joining (RED), the AIDS organization founded in 2006, Dugan was President of Disney Publishing Worldwide and Executive Vice President at EMI / Capitol Records. She started her career as a lawyer on Wall Street.

Before Dugan, music manager Christine Farnon had held the top position at the academy for years, although she never had the title of president and managing director. Throughout her tenure, she held several positions at the Grammys and retired in 1992 as Executive Vice President. Michael Greene became the academy’s first official president and CEO in 1988 and led the organization until 2002 when Portnow took over.

This year’s Grammys are hosted by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, the inventor, Run-DMC, Rosalía and H.E.R. and Lizzo, who is the top nominee at eight.

