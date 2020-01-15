advertisement

The Surrey school district says that if its $ 1.36 billion in capital funding is approved, the district “should be put in a position where we are not in a large capacity overcrowding.”

County staff said it will ask the provincial government for funding for its five-year capital plan, which was scrapped, is $ 162m for small capital (school equipment, buses, gaming equipment); $ 65 million for large capital (seismic updates); $ 94 million for replacement schools (Mountainview Montessori, Riverdale Elementary and Port Kells Elementary); $ 207 million for site acquisitions; $ 527 million for new schools; and $ 305 million for additions.

advertisement

During a delegation to Surrey city council on Monday (January 13th), Linda Annis asked if the five-year plan is approved if it will help reduce the number of ports across the district.

READ ALSO: Surrey councilor calls for “zero tolerance approach” to school portfolios, January 14, 2020

Greg Frank, district secretary treasurer, said that once projects that are currently under construction or have prior funding support are completed in the next two or three years, “we believe we will have flattened.”

“As early as 2021, we need to reset the number of our portfolios, and then if our capital plan is approved, we will continue to see the level of portfolios declining,” Frank told the council.

However, he said, “We will never reach zero. We think in a circle of this size, and to accommodate growth pockets, the right number for us is probably somewhere between 150 and 190 (portable).”

If capital plans are approved in total, Frank said, the district “should get into a position where we are not with large district capacity.”

“We’re actually a little under the capacity of the district, and here where we want to be is to have more capacity than we have registration.”

TQ INSURANCE INSURANCE STUDIES IN: Causes and Impacts of Overcrowding in City Schools, June 2019

Kelly Isford-Saxon, the district’s demographic and planning manager, said in her presentation to the council the projects underway “will really impact 2023.”

“We are hopeful that this may be the type of pickup point where we will reduce our demand for portables.”

But by 2028, Isford-Saxon said the district expects the need to grow once again with new construction and future developments.

District records show that by 2028, 52,135 elementary school students and 33,011 high school students will enroll in Surrey schools. As of September 30, 2019, 43,342 elementary and 28,537 high school students were enrolled.

Surrey school district data related to mobile elementary forecasts in 2023 and 2028. (Image: Surrey school district)

READ ALSO: More than 74,000 Surrey students are expected to enroll in the district this year, August 30, 2019

READ ALSO: Surrey school district sees highest enrollment growth in B.C., December 18, 2019

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement