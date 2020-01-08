advertisement

One of the country’s best-known stockbrokers has a key role with the Irish Football Association (FAI).

Roy Barrett, currently managing director of Goodbody Stockbrokers, was asked to take on the role of independent chairman of the competitive association.

It is believed that Mr. Barrett is considering the position but has not yet made a final decision. He was approached last year by consultants who hired four independent directors. The FAI’s nomination committee will meet this week.

All positions, including the role that Mr. Barrett was looking for, are expected to be filled before the weekend.

The position is not a leadership role and is believed not to affect his role at Goodbody. Mr. Barrett, who despite his status in the financial world is known to be shy of the public, would have to deal with the public profile associated with the FAI position.

Mr. Barrett’s candidacy is expected to receive significant political support due to his financial acumen and the size of the funding challenge facing the EUR 62 million association with liabilities. He is known as a football fan, although historically he has no connection to the FAI hierarchy, which is considered a key criterion for incoming candidates.

Niall Quinn: Roy Barrett supported his ideas for reforming the FAI.

He previously supported the ideas of former Irish striker Niall Quinn about reforming the organization and was mentioned in a document prepared by the Reform Group chaired by Mr. Quinn earlier this year.

Significant independence

The names of the proposed candidates for independent chairs and independent directors have been a closely guarded secret throughout the recruitment process.

The nomination committee asked that the consultancy Amrop not inform the FAI board or other stakeholders about the identity of a candidate, which was partly due to the explicit request of the identified persons to be included in the organization.

The appointment of independent directors and chairs is seen as particularly important for the future of the FAI. It was made a key element of the reform by Mr. Ross and would pave the way for possible talks on increased government support for the FAI. Ross will meet with UEFA, the European football association, next Tuesday to discuss the future of the FAI.

The role of independent chairperson is new to the organization created after a review of corporate governance published in June. In a letter sent to the Oireachtas Sport Committee last month, the FAI said Amrop had identified a preferred candidate for the role of independent chairman. At this point, “this person is currently conducting a thorough analysis of the current problems and concerns within the FAI.”

Financial support

The FAI hopes that working with the government, Uefa, Sport Ireland and their bank, Bank of Ireland, will help them find a way forward. Before Christmas, it applied for government funding of EUR 18 million, but was refused by Mr Ross due to lack of reform.

The appointment of independent directors is seen as the first step towards increasing FAI support.

Mr. Barrett has been General Manager of Goodbody since 1996, just a year after joining NCB Stockbrokers. He previously worked for investment firms in London.

He played a key role in the agreed sale of the company to the Bank of China, which is awaiting regulatory approval.

