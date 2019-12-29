advertisement

What’s so good about it?

Around the turn of the century, Dundrum was another quiet, rather nondescript district in the south of Dublin, in which a small row of shops was grouped around the local supermarket at the foot of the village. But a lot has happened in 20 years. Dundrum city center (founded in 2005) has become a destination for buyers from across the country. Ergo, you can buy just about anything your heart desires in the center and the surrounding area, and you have access to a number of restaurants and cafes. The airport and the cinema are other major attractions.

The Luas Green Line, with stops in Dundrum and Ballally, made it even easier to get to the city in about 20 minutes. However, the place offers more than just a shopping experience in the city. The hotel is located between Rathfarnham and Goatstown / Mount Merrion / Stillorgan. Much of the south of Dublin can be reached from here, including Churchtown, Ranelagh and Sandyford. And despite an abundance of sports, schools, parks, and shops (many of which only open after 6 p.m.), the main attraction has still retained a village feel.

advertisement

What is not so good

Dundrum’s reputation as a traffic bottleneck has disappeared not least because the locals also have to cope with traffic from the M50 and Sandyford industrial areas. At weekends, in the sales season and in the run-up to Christmas, the traffic in the area can understandably become restless.

Where and what to buy

Apartments are plentiful in this market. This two bed, two bath apartment located at 26 Ash Grove Court Buy Canny first (€ 350,000 via DNG Rathfarnham), while 95 Southmede a larger one (84 sqm) and airy apartment on the third floor View of the Wyckham Way and the Dublin Mountains (€ 430,000, via Mason Estates).

On the market for a family home? 12 Clonard Lawn is relatively good value for the region Quadruple-detached house On a quiet tree-lined street that benefits from modernization (€ 550,000, via Sherry Fitzgerald Dundrum). 24 Lynwood is a spacious semi-detached house with four beds (825,000 euros, through Lynam Auctioneers). It offers the double advantage of being close to the action and yet away from Ballinteer Road on a quiet street.

Where and what to rent

Given the high demand, real estate is relatively abundant in terms of rental. A three-bedroom house can take everything from 2,400 to 3,000 euros, while two-bedroom apartments range in price from 2,000 to 2,500 euros. Do you prefer to live alone? Expect between 1,600 and 2,000 euros for a high quality property with one bedroom.

Where to eat and drink?

Make your choice in one of the Town Center’s 43 branches, from Siam Thai and Zizzi to Jamie’s Italian and Wagamama. The center even has two particularly good bars: The Candlelight Bar and P Macs (a sister of the Wicklow Street Bar). Ananda is routinely celebrated as one of the best Indians in Dublin. The Port House Ibericos is ideal for authentic tapas.

A little further away, Airfield Estate’s Overends Kitchen, with a focus on regional dishes, offers a surprisingly inexpensive lunch for visitors and families. For local pubs, there are Dundrum House and Eagle House on Main Street, Uncle Toms Cabin, and the Brickyard alongside Balally Luas.

Who lives there

A mix of well-heeled professionals can be found in the source of the apartment blocks, while families prefer the green residential streets. According to the MyHome.ie study, the population is divided as follows: 21 percent are single, 27 percent are couples without children, 28 percent are couples with children, 8 percent are single parents (16 percent are considered “others”).

Good for families?

Dundrum offers a wide range of childcare facilities and schools.

Elementary schools include Gaelscoil Scoil Naithí (Catholic, mixed), Ballinteer Educate Together National School (multidominational, mixed), Taney Parish Primary School (Irish Church, mixed), Holy Cross Primary School (Catholic, mixed), and Senior National School in St. Attracta (Catholic, mixed). At secondary level, such as St. Tiernan Community School (multidominational, mixed), Wesley College (methodistic, mixed), Balinteer Community School (multidominational, mixed) and St. Benildus College (Catholic, boys) are within easy reach ,

Arrivals and round trips

The M50 takes you there from most places in Dublin. The St. Stephen’s Green Luas will get you there in less than 20 minutes. If you are arriving by car, you should expect a trip to Dundrum, which is about 30 minutes from the city center in good traffic. Bus routes 14, 17, 44, 61, 75 and 175 serve the area.

What do the locals say?

“I’m just a blow-in, Wexford was born and raised, but other people on my street have lived in Dundrum for many years. Some of them love that the Dundrum shopping center has breathed new life and property prices have risen! But others are not too busy with the traffic and the hordes of teenagers who like to hang out near the center. Personally, I think it’s great to be near so many of my favorite stores, even though my bank balance rarely thanks me for it Removing the center gives Dundrum a nice village feel, where people usually greet you on the street. ”- Maria Caffrey, teacher

Do you live in Killiney? If so, please tell us what’s good and what’s not good in your neighborhood. Email homeanddesign@irishtimes.com

advertisement