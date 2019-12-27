advertisement

The Christmas season is a big chunk of coal in terms of audience numbers

The broadcasters won’t find many TV viewers in their stockings this week. Or under their Christmas trees or on any lounger across America.

This is due to the fact that this week, with the Christmas holidays in the middle, usually has the lowest television use of the entire traditional Nielsen season from September to May. Merry Christmas, TV manager.

In the Christmas week of last year, which lasted from December 24, 2018 to December 30, 2018, the total utilization of television sets (TUT) was 59.70. This means that during an average prime time minute, 59.70% of households watched TV programs on linear or digital platforms. That is low.

(Incidentally, if you are wondering, NBC won Christmas Week 2018 among the most important adults between the ages of 18 and 49 as well as the audience as a whole. We assume the best network of the worst week. Congratulations?)

Low, yes, but most of the summer weeks are usually even lower, with the absolute lightest week in recent years surrounding the holiday of July 4th. (NBC also won the lemonade from lemons in summer 2019. Keyword – and thank you – for the fireworks.)

It is interesting that we regularly watch fewer television programs during the holidays and in summer, but the number of viewers on digital platforms is increasing, as these routes become ideal times for viewers to catch up on series.

Did you do some binge viewing this week, reader? “Ozark” is good, but maybe a little dark for this time of year.

There is more good news for networks in the form of a light at the end of this dark tunnel. Last season’s TV ratings were highest just after the holidays, when America was 65.16 during the week from January 7, 2019 to January 13, 2019 (65.16% of households watching TV on multiple platforms) produced. Yes, that may seem like an overwhelming change from the opposite week, but it does make a big difference – just ask the advertisers.

Sorry, NBC, this TV-heavy week was won by Fox, who aired episode 2 of his first season, “Masked Singer.” You may have heard that this show is a huge success and Fox is delivering the kind of goodies that only Santa Claus usually makes this time of year.

Considering that “The Masked Singer” season 2 ended last Wednesday and season 3 only bowed after the February 2 Super Bowl LIV, Fox may get a repeat in the following weeks – if all Broadcast a series of repeats.

We can still wish all television stations a happy (almost) new year, as the regular audience is just around the corner.

10 Top Rated TV Specials of 2019: From Hostless Oscars to ‘Little Mermaid Live’ (Photos)

The Emmys missed the cut this year, but not the rest

With growing competition and the general downward trend in live television, television specials feel less special each year. There are still a few annual live TV hours to watch – and no, we’re not even talking about sports (for this one).

From the Oscars to the Emmys to everything that belongs to the top, TheWrap has rated the 10 top rated special entertainment offers for radio and television of 2019. All of the numbers in this story are from Nielsen’s Live + Same Day dataset and measure demographic adults between 18 and 49 years of age. Most in demand among advertisers for entertainment programs.

Thanks to ABC’s “The Little Mermaid Live” we have another musical on our list this year. This time we refused to include the Oscars red carpet for half an hour as they would get a few standalone specials out of the top 10.

