Michael Gannon was born in Roscommon. He married the Polish girl Renata and they have a teenage daughter, Julia. He lives in Gdansk, Poland, where he works as an official travel guide.

What do you like about working in Gdansk?

Diversity. Gdansk is only part of a metropolitan area that includes two other urban areas, Sopot and Gdynia, both with different styles and personalities. Gdansk is strikingly beautiful, spacious, but cozy, architecturally blessed, and clean and green. Sopot is a sexy seaside resort with a nice mix of young, beautiful, old and creaky. Then there’s Gdynia – a bright, modern, airy passenger and cargo port, collectively and officially called Tricity, three in one.

What is the first place you bring people when you visit Gdansk?

I take her to Oliwa Cathedral, a packed time capsule halfway between the airport and the city center, for a 20-minute concert on a monster-sized, centuries-old organ. The repertoire includes sacred, classical and film music that can soften the toughest souls. Much of the art in Oliwa is one of the best, and is where the first bishop of the Free City of Gdansk, Edmund O Rourke, a descendant of the Earls who fled Mayo a long time ago, is buried.

Michael Gannon (center) with Polish troops in Gdansk

Three things that don’t cost anything in Gdansk

Stroll through the old town and get started.

Go to the shipyards, the epicenter of the fall of the Soviet bloc, take the elevator to the roof of the bold and bulky European Solidarity Center to get a bird’s eye view of the country’s location, and then visit the nearby Solidarity Museum at BHP- Hall for a crash course in revolutionary politics.

Find the nearest beach (in summer, of course) and try your hand at amber hunting – the north wind blows for the best yield. When it’s hot, just relax.

What should visitors save space in their suitcases after visiting Gdansk?

Amber jewelry is something unique and available for someone very special. Perhaps get some local, floral, ethnic Casubian tablecloths, or just a glass of regional honey from Hala Targowa, the city’s indoor market.

Where do you recommend a good meal that gives the taste of Gdansk?

Gdanskie Bowke Serves authentic Baltic dishes such as beef tartare, herring in cream and juicy venison steaks, soaks it with the best granular white bread and rinses it with cups of frothy local beer in a relaxed but lively river landscape. The service is top notch, the decor is stylish but not stiff, and the prices don’t break the bank.

Where is the best place to get an idea of ​​the role of Gdańsk in history?

Take an excursion on the water from the water with a guide included in the price and sail along the ancient Prussian Motawa River, which connects to the majestic Slavic Vistula, and see and hear the stories unfold. The Westerplatte is the most prominent and most important. 15 € and a few hours well spent.

