DJ Frankie Beats (Frankie Shanley) is originally from Boyle in Co Roscommon and has been living in the Algarve for almost two years, where he presents the afternoon show at KISSFM Portugal five days a week from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

What do you like about living in Albufeira?

I love working in the Algarve for so many reasons, but the most important thing is the different cultures that live here. I have friends in Albufeira from Nepal, South Africa and my partner is from Brazil. When you wake up in the morning it is sunshine and the feel-good factor suddenly hits you with the knowledge (even after two years here) of where you are. People are so friendly and helpful and treat everyone as their own.

Where do you take people first when they visit Albufeira?

Well you have to go to Zoo Marine which is a must and after doing some outside broadcasting from there for my KISSFM Portugal show I never tire of the place. Then of course there are the beaches. West of Albufeira there are the most beautiful beaches with caves (the famous postcard shots), the boat trip into the caves is a must and you have the dolphins as a companion for the entire trip.

The three top things to do in Albufeira that don’t cost any are:

That’s the Algarve thing, it’s not expensive, so money rarely comes in. I often went to Ireland for a gig and came back with Ryanair for less than 50 euros. Top three things? Let’s face it, it’s sun, sun and sun. You can spend your day picnicking on the beach and not spending a dime. You can also just sit in a cafe with an ocean view and spend € 1 on a coffee and try to figure out how I’m moving here permanently.

Where do you recommend a great meal with a hint of Albufeira?

I would always recommend the small restaurants that are hidden and offer local cuisine. However, my absolute favorite place is Granfinus, which is located next to the GNR police station in the old town at the taxi rank. The Piri Piri Chicken is just heavenly and the prices are not too expensive either.

Where is the best way to understand Albufeira’s role in history?

Murals depicting Albufeira’s history have appeared everywhere in recent weeks. For example, did you know that a tsunami in 1755 almost wiped it out from the most powerful earthquake ever felt in Ireland and even Africa? And that almost 30,000 people were killed? Well, the murals in the Algarve commemorate all of these and other events. A walk through the streets of Albufeira near the Hotel California (yes, there) will take you to the local museum.

What should visitors save space in their suitcases after visiting Albufeira?

When you come to the Algarve, you have to take home souvenirs and memories of your wonderful time in such a beautiful place. There are the usual little things, but don’t forget cork (not the Irish county). There are many cork shops with cork hats, shoes and much more.

