advertisement

Service lifter Sambo Lapung set a new national record of 188 kg here in Khudiram Anusilan Kendra on Wednesday without a mistake on his way to the gold medal in the men’s 89 kg at the National Weightlifting Championships.

Lapung, who won the 81 kg silver medal last year, increased to 145 kg and took a lead of 1 kg over R.V. Rahul in snatch. He later broke the 187 kg record on his last attempt to add 333 kg.

RELATIVE

Jeremy Lalrnunga: The goal is to fight for a medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo

advertisement

Lapung, from Arunachal Pradesh – a former national champion weighing 69 kg – won a national title after four years.

“Immediately after the last Nationals, I switched to 89 kg. I was injured for lowering my body weight too much. I’m happy to set a new record, ”said Lapung.

Railways’ Rahul took second place with 323 kg, while Ram Karan Prajapati – another service lifter representing Uttarakhand – took third place with 314 kg.

Despite her below-average performance, the local Rakhi Halder won the 64 kg crown of women with a total of 210 kg. Rakhi’s effort brought her a comfortable win when her next competitor Harjinder Kaur registered 200 kg. However, the total mass of 210 kg was below their best performance of 218 kg, including 95 kg in tearing and 123 kg in qualifying for the Qatar Cup in December.

Despite below-average performance, Rakhi Halder effortlessly won the women’s 64 kg crown. – PTI

The 26-year-old, who improved 93 kg on her last attempt, made 117 kg on her first clean and jerky attempt. She gritted her teeth and tried to raise the bar in the next two attempts – including her offer to make 125 kg in the last attempt – but did not get the desired result.

“My aching left thigh prevented a gentle action. I will try to improve and qualify for the Olympic Games, ”said Rakhi, who weighed 214 kg at the World Championships in Pattaya last September.

The results:

Men:

81 kg: 1. Papul Changmai (SSCB) snatch 145 kg, clean and jerky 172 kg, total 317 kg; 2. Amarjit Guru (RSPB) 137 kg, 172 kg, 309 kg; 3. U. Sivaprakash (Pud) 136 kg, 171 kg, 307 kg.

89 kg: 1. Sambo Lapung (SSCB) 145 kg, 188 kg (NR, old 187 kg, Harshad Wadekar), 333 kg; 2. R.V. Rahul (RSPB) 144 kg, 179 kg, 323 kg; 3. Ram Karan Prajapati (Ukd) 138 kg, 176 kg, 314 kg.

Women:

64 kg: 1. Rakhi Halder (WB) 93 kg, 117 kg, 210 kg; 2. Harjinder Kaur (Chd) 90 kg, 110 kg, 200 kg; 3. K. Roshilata Devi (Mani) 80 kg, 107 kg, 187 kg.

,

advertisement