Offshore fishing:

Outside of Jensen Beach, the sailfish action was excellent. They are found in 80 to 120 feet of water and caught with live baits on kites and some trolling.

There were some cobia hanging around the sandpile reef and some crossing on the beach. Although there weren’t too many rays to follow, they shadowed sharks that moved along the beach. They can be caught on live baits, Cobia jigs and Flair Hawk jigs.

Before Jupiter there is still a good bite for mutton, yellowtail and mangrove snappers. They are caught on chicken coops with squid and sardines.

Dolphins are also caught. Although they are scattered at depths of 110 to 250 feet, fish are caught.

Anglers also catch a few blackfin tunas in this area.

In front of the Loran Tower there is a nice king mackerel bite. They are caught on floating sardines in 30 meters of water.

Inshore fishing:

Anglers who work on the Stuart Causeway catch a good number of pompano. They mostly catch them on Docs Goofy Jigs and Goofy Jigs with a teaser.

Looking for a black drum, sheep’s head or snake? Check out the Jensen Causeway. The black drum and sheep’s head are caught on live and frozen shrimp, while the snakes are mostly caught on a jig head with jigs and live shrimp.

There was good action on snooks at St. Lucie Inlet and Pompano is caught in the nearby apartments.

There are still a good number of Spanish mackerel at Peck’s Lake. Use a minnow or a fast moving spoon.

Jack Crevalle, Ladyfish, Pompano, Bluefish and a few Spanish mackerel have been fished on the beaches of Jupiter. Live shrimp, Docs Goofy Jigs and spoons for bluefish and Spanish mackerel work well.

Although it is unusual in the Loxahatchee River, some permits have been caught.

There was a good snake bite at night along the bridges along the Intracoastal Waterway. Anglers who use Gulfstream Red Tail Hawks and Rapala lures and edit the shadow lines are lucky.

Lake Okeechobee:

The bass bite was excellent last week!

With live shiners, a guide brought 20 basses to his customers on Wednesday in less than three hours. They worked on the passport in King’s Bar and on several large fish, including an 8-pound blow hole. The action was also good in the Monkey Box around Observation Shoal. Anglers who throw thin dippers and rubber worms over the eel grass are very lucky.

All information on fishing reports courtesy of Snook Nook at Jensen Beach, Jupiter Fishing Headquarters and Captain Larry Wright.