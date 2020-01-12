advertisement

CRICKET

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami returned India’s T20I squad for the tour to New Zealand after resting for the three-game series against Sri Lanka. (REPORT)

The Indian women’s team for the T20 World Cup in Australia was announced on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur was named captain, while the unknown Richa Ghosh found a place in the 15-member squad. (REPORT)

India defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in the three-game series after the first T20I was abandoned due to damp patches on the field. Shikhar Dhawan scored a fifty goal in the second game after returning from a knee injury, while Sanju Samson played his first game since 2015 for India. (REPORT)

The India Cricket Board of Control turned to former Indian World Cup winners Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir to become part of the Cricket Advisory Committee, with Gambhir approving the BCCI. (REPORT)

India Test No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara joined an elite list of cricketers with its 50th century, becoming the fourth player to do the feat after Alastair Cook, Wasim Jaffer and Hashim Amla. (REPORT)

SOCCER

EPL

Roberto Firmino’s goal secured Liverpool a 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Reds were 16 points ahead after losing 1-2 to Southampton in one game less than second-placed Leicester City. (REPORT)

Manchester United returned to victory with a 4-0 home win over Norwich City. Marcus Rashford (2), Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood scored the goals. The result placed fifth in the United Nations’ points table. (REPORT)

Chelsea beat Burnley 3-0 at home, securing fourth place in the Premier League. Jorginho put the blues in the lead from the start, before Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi each scored a goal for a comfortable win on Stamford Bridge. (REPORT)

Arsenal lost two points at Selhurst Park, where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also suspended three games after being shown a red card. The Gabonese international had put the Gunners in the lead before Jordan Ayew equalized for Crystal Palace in the second half. (REPORT)

LA LIGA

According to reports, Barcelona’s former midfielder Xavi, who is currently the coach of Qatar club Al-Sadd, has said he prefers to take the lead at the end of the season and not immediately after sports director Eric Abidal and the manager Catalan clubs to take over Oscar Grau met Xavi in ​​Qatar on Friday and again on Saturday evening. (REPORT)

ISL

Former Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca has been appointed FC Hyderabad coach to replace Phil Brown. The Spaniard will “take full responsibility” from the 2020-21 season. (REPORT)

Kerala Blasters won 1-0 against ATK in the ISL on Sunday. Halicharan Narzary scored the winning goal and helped his club complete the double against the Kolkata-based club. After a tough win against Hyderabad FC, he also had two wins. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Serbia defeated Spain and won the ATP Cup after Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal. After defeating his longstanding rival, Djokovic teamed up with Victor Troicki to beat Spaniards Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-4 and secure his country’s title. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton pledged $ 500,000 to charity in the Australian bush fire this week. (REPORT)

MORE SPORT

BADMINTON

India’s P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal lost to Tai Tzu Ying and Carolina Marin to end the Malaysia Masters tournament. (REPORT)

Kento Momota defeated Viktor Axelsen 24: 22-21: 11 and won the Malaysia Masters title on Sunday. In the women’s final, Chen defeated Tai Tai Tzu-Ying with 21-17, 21-10 and won the title. (REPORT)

ICE HOCKEY

Rani Rampal, captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, was nominated for the World Games Athlet of the Year award by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) this week. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

The President of the International Table Tennis Federation, Thomas Weikert, said it was time for India to host the Team World Cup. The Table Tennis Association of India will apply for the 2024 edition at the end of the year. (REPORT)

Sharath Kamal of India told Sportstar this week that he is confident the team will qualify for the Olympics. (INTERVIEW)

