KOBE BRYANT DEAD

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in a suburb of Los Angeles, the celebrity website TMZ reported. Five people were said to be dead in the incident. A helicopter crash in the hills near Calabasas has also been confirmed by the Los Angeles Times.





Badminton World Champion P.V. Sindhu released Sportstar’s special book on Tuesday – 40 years of Sportstar, 40 Superstars.

With articles by Vijay Amritraj, Shashi Tharoor, Michael Holding, Brian Glanville and Rajdeep Sardesai, the book was commissioned by Sportstar for the 40th anniversary and contains a champion for each year – by Björn Borg, Kapil Dev, Mike Tyson and Imran Khan Rahul Dravid, Michael Schumacher, MSDhoni, Mary Kom and more. Each piece tries to think about the importance of the year for the selected athlete’s career and how it has revolutionized the history of the sport in question.



P.V.Sindhu published the special book by Sportstar, 40 years Sportstar, 40 Superstars. – K. Pichumani



CRICKET

Four days after the series’ decision against Australia in India, Virat Kohli’s men flew to the other corner of the world to start a T20 series against New Zealand four days later. No jet lag in this Indian team as they defeated the hosts twice and went 2-0 up in the 5-match series. However, Kohli was not very happy with the planning (READ)



Ajit Agarkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Chetan Sharma and Abey Kuruvilla have applied for the two vacant positions in the high-level national selection committee (READ)



The Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had recently failed a fitness test, was not considered for the India tour of New Zealand (READ)



Sarfaraz Khan’s undefeated 301 point deficit helped Mumbai beat Uttar Pradesh’s first innings of 625 points, securing three points in the draw. (READ) what he had to say after knocking.

Ishant Sharma looks doubtful for India’s test series against New Zealand, which starts next month, after Pace Ace contracted an ankle tear during the Delhi Ranji Trophy game (READ)



SOCCER



Premier League



Arsenal drew twice against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after Gabriel Martinelli and Hector Bellerin saved Jorginho’s penalty and Cesar Azpilicueta’s goal in the second half (REPORT)



Manchester United suffered a 0-2 home loss to Burnley. Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez scored goals while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stayed in fifth place in the table (REPORT)



A late goal from Sergio Aguero helped Manchester City 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Bramall Lane on Tuesday. Gabriel Jesus’ missed penalty in the first half had denied Pep Guardiola’s men three points, but Aguero secured the three points as a substitute for the second half (REPORT)



Tottenham Hotspur registered their first Premier League since matchday two, scoring a 2-1 home win against Norwich City with goals from Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min (REPORT)



FA Cup



Chelsea secured their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Hull City, with Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori scoring for the club in West London (REPORT)



Tottenham Hotspur suffered a late equalizer against Southampton in the fourth round FA Cup game and will now play one replay to secure their place in the fifth round. Son Heung-Min had given Spurs the lead in the 58th minute, but Sofiane Boufal equalized for the Saints in the 87th minute to force a repeat (REPORT)



Manchester City beat Fulham 4-0 at home and secured their place in the fifth round. Ilkay Gundogan’s eight-minute penalty put the FA Cup owner in the lead before Bernardo Silva doubled the lead in the first half. Gabriel Jesus made the victory even clearer with a late double pack (REPORT)



Manchester United won 6-0 against Tranmere Rovers and reached the fifth round of the FA Cup. Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood stood on the match sheet for the visitor (REPORT)



Laliga



Maxi Gomez met and assisted when Valencia celebrated a 2-0 home win against Barcelona on Saturday. The result left LaLiga defending champion vulnerable when Real Madrid replaced him against Valladolid on Sunday (REPORT)



Bundesliga



Bayern Munich beat Schalke 5-0 with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara and Serge Gnabry (REPORT)



Borussia Dortmund had a 5-1 win over Cologne with new signing Erling Haaland. Raphael Guerreiro, Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho also came into play (REPORT)



Indian soccer



Hugo Boumous scored a late winner for FC Goa against Kerala Blasters and returned to the top of the ISL table after 14 games. Kerala Blasters were two goals behind, but in the 83rd minute Boumous secured the three points for Sergio Lobera’s team (REPORT)

Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC secured an impressive win against Jamshedpur FC, with Nerijus Valskis scoring a double after Andre Schembri’s goal. Lallianzuala Chhangte added a fourth in the second half, in which Sergio Castel scored the consolation (REPORT)



Hyderabad FC’s Adil Khan signed a three-year contract that will keep him in the club until 2023. Afterwards Adil said: “I am happy to make Hyderabad my home for the next 3 years. I have confidence in this club and its management, and I believe that we will be luckier and more successful over the next few seasons. ” (REPORT)

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will face each other in Melbourne’s fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday. Here is a Timeline of their violent and very public rivalry.



Uncut 15-year-old Coco Gauff defeat reigning Master Naomi Osaka in straight sets in a big surprise at the Australian Open but you fell to the American compatriot Sofia Kenin. The almost 16-year-old is now targeting Tokyo.

Roger Federer is done with it 15th Australian Open quarter-finals, defeat Marton Fucsovics with 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Federer won the Australian Open this week with 100 wins over John Millman. Here are some of the best of these 100.

To meet Ons Jabeur – The first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final

Roger Federer in action against Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round match of the Australian Open on January 26th. – AFP



BADMINTON

Srikanth struggled with injuries and poor shape and slipped to 26th place in the BWF race to Tokyo, followed by B. Sai Praneeth (11), Sourabh Verma (21) and P. Kashyap (22) (READ)



Hong Kong’s shuttler Ng Ka-long secured the men’s championship title in Thailand on Sunday after starting a shaky start against Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto. World number nine Ng won after Nishimoto won the first game in a 16:21, 21:13, 21:12 duel (READ)

Chennai Superstarz was unbeaten in their home game when they beat Bengaluru Raptors 4-3 in a fifth season of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) in Chennai (READ)



TABLE TENNIS

India’s dream of qualifying for the men’s team event at the Tokyo Olympics ended when the Czech Republic suffered a 1-3 defeat in the first World Team Qualification Tournament playoff match (READ)



SHOOT

It was another golden performance by Apurvi Chandela when she beat Xu Hong of China by 1.8 points in the women’s air rifle final at the H&N Cup in Munich (READ)



TO SKI

In a premiere for Indian sports, the Indian ice skater Vishwaraj Jadeja won four medals at the Winter World Masters Games in Innsbruck, Austria. His count included three silver and one bronze (READ)



BOXING



The Boxing Task Force (BTF) and the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) jointly decided to cancel the Asia / Oceania Olympic boxing qualification due to the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan from February 3 to 14 (READ)

,

