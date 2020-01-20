advertisement

SPORTSTAR ACES AWARDS

Rohit Sharma and Smriti Mandana got top marks in cricket, while Manpreet Singh and Deep Grace Ekka made Indian ice hockey dominate the team sport awards in the second edition of the annual Sportstar Aces Awards.

The Indian cricket test team was named the best team of the year. Indian shooters won big with Apurvi Chandela and Mehuli Ghosh taking home prizes.

Leander Paes, who is ready to contest his last season, and 23-time world champion Pankaj Advani have also been congratulated.

The full list of winners of the second edition of the annual Sportstar Aces Awards can be found here.

CRICKET



The Indian ODI team won the series with three games against Australia 2-1 – SAMPATHKUMAR G P

Ind against out: After losing the first ODI against Australia by no less than 10 gates, Team India was able to victoriously win the other two games and win the series 2-1. (REPORT)

U-19 World Cup: India, led by Priyam Garg, secured a 90-run win over Sri Lanka in an opening group encounter of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday. The boys in blue were supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vice-Captain Dhruv Jurel and Garg. The all-rounder Siddhesh Veer played with racket and ball. Details.



BCCI central contracts: MS Dhoni, who hasn’t played for a club or country in more than six months since New Zealand defeated India in the World Cup semi-finals, was there deleted from the list of annual BCCI withholders. Veteran cricket Mithali Raj was downgraded from A to grade B in the central contracts, while Radha Yadav and Taniya Bhatia have moved up to the middle class.

IPL News: Central contract or otherwise, MS Dhoni will be maintained Chennai Super Kings at the 2021 IPL auction, whether or not he’s playing for India again, says former BCCI President N. Sinivasan.



BCCI News: The board has invited applications for the position of the national selectors in different categories. As previously reported by Sportstar, it was decided to revise the entire five-member jury for women – whose term of office expired last year.

Player milestones: Ben Stokes over 4,000 test runs on Friday with its century in the third test against South Africa, who is just the second English player to reach this landmark and take 100 gates in the longest format. Rohit Sharma, who was closer to home, became the fastest batsman with 7000 ODI runs as opener, Leave Hashim Amla and Sachin Tendulkar behind.

Obituary: The Indian cricket brotherhood mourned the loss of a former Indian all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni and former batsman and national selector Man Mohan Sood,

SOCCER

Club News

Barcelona announced the departure of Ernesto Valverdeand appoints Quique Setien as responsible.

In the meantime, Xavi, who was to succeed Valverde, won his second title as coach Al Sadd led to 4-0 Days after the rejection of the Barca job through Al Duhail in the final of the Qatar Cup.

Speaking of Barcelona, ​​the first of Quique Setien LaLiga Clasico like Barcelona On March 1st, the boss was given a Sunday evening slot. Barca’s trip to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium could be the key to deciding on the LaLiga title race.

Iran accused the Asian Football Association of bias a controversial ban on hosting club gamesafter a flood of security incidents, including the crash of a commercial plane. Tensions between the West and Iran have increased after Commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

The new addition to Borussia Dortmund went well. Erling Haaland achieved a sensational hat trick to help his team come down from two goals and beat Augsburg 5-3.

Liverpool confronts archrival Manchester United in Anfield, get away with a comfortable 2-0 winand extended its lead over the second-placed city to 16 points.

Mo Salah scored his first goal against Manchester United and helped Liverpool 2-0 to Manchester United in Anfield. – Reuters

Indian soccer

I-League club Mohun Bagan announced the merger with the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) ATK champion on Thursday. The merged club will exist from June 1, 2020 and take part in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League and in other competitions of the All India Football Federation.

Mohun Bagan will play in the Indian Super League next season

prevailed with 2: 1 against arch-rival East Bengal in the penultimate Kolkata Derby on Sunday.

Baba Diawara scored his first goal Mohun Bagan against East Bengal. – Twitter / I-League

The third edition of the Super Cup will not take place this season, The Indian national team’s scheduling problems have led to the decision to cancel the season-ending tournament for the current season, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed.

ICE HOCKEY



The FIH Pro League is here and India has won an exciting victory over the Netherlands not just once but twice this weekend 5-2 win in the first leg and a 3-1 victory in the shootout in this second.

Beyond the lawn Hockey India has also made a donation towards rescue and rehabilitation efforts in Australia after bushfires have devastated much of the country.

TENNIS

In a dream, their second innings begin after a two-year hiatus, Sania Mirza has won the WTA Hobart International trophy with partner Nadiia Kichenok after the departure of Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang in the final, here on Saturday.

After starting the year with a 930 point gap between him and Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic managed to narrow the lead shortly after helping Serbia secure the ATP Cup and defeating Nadal. Djokovic won all eight games last week, beating his rival 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in the final to close the gap between the world’s top two players to just 510 points.

As the Australian Open approaches, a Djokovic against Federer and Coco Gauff against Venus Tie seems likely. But we have the first round of games before and here we are 10 clashes we’ll watch out for, India has a stake here and Prajnesh Gunneswaran qualifies for the main draw of the tournament as a “Lucky Loser” on Saturday after some players have dropped out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Robert Farah, the world’s best-placed male double, tested positive for a banned substance in October. In addition to his compatriot Juan Sebastian Cabal, he won Wimbledon and US Open titles in 2019. However, Farah had already withdrawn from the Australian Open for personal reasons. Chile’s Nicholas Jarry, world number 78, was also temporarily suspended by WADA after a positive test at the Davis Cup.

BADMINTON



Hours after the Malaysian Masters finale that Kento Momota won, the van carried him and four others hit with an accident which left her driver dead. The number one in the world is ahead sit outside for two months after several bruises.

The hometown hero Anthony Sinisuka Ginting kidnapped the men Indonesia championship title on Sunday in a dramatic comeback against defending champion Anders Antonsen, while Carolina Marin from Spain lost an exciting final against Ratchanok Intanon from Thailand. PV Sindhu dropped out in the quarter-finals, while Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma dropped out of the tournament in the second round.

The fifth season of the Premier Badminton League is just around the corner and despite some high-profile absences, the Liga hopes to make an injection.

Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds and made an epic comeback on Sunday at UFC in Las Vegas. – Getty Images

OTHER SPORTS: in short



MMA: Conor McGregor wasted little time against Donald Cerrone on Saturday when he made an impressive return to the octagon at 10:00 p.m. UFC 246, with a knockout win in 40 seconds.



RINGS: Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia Won gold in the Rome ranking, their first gold pieces in 2020.



CHESS: Magnus Carlsen started World record of 111 unbeaten classic games in a game at the Tata Steel Masters in the Netherlands.

MUMBAI MARATHON: Ethiopia’s elite marathon runner Derara Hurisa took control of the Tata Mumbai Marathon and ended in a record run of two hours, eight minutes and nine seconds. The previous course record was 2:08:35, set by Gideon Kipketer in 2016. Sudha Singh ran alone for a hat trick of victories among the marathon runners of Indian elite women.

,

