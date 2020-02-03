advertisement

CRICKET

India has caught New Zealand again and won seven races at the fifth T20 International. On Sunday there was a rare 5-0 series in the shortest format in Mount Maunganui. (REPORT)

Hardik Pandya is recovering from an operation on his back and was excluded from the test series against New Zealand. He’ll do rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he’s perfectly fit. (REPORT)

Zimbabwe cricketers have to cut their salaries because their national agency continues to face financial problems. Tavengwa Mukuhlani, chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket, told the Associated Press this week during the second test against Sri Lanka (draw) that it will soon be necessary to cut and cut players’ salaries is part of the process. (REPORT)

Indian women suffered a loss to Australia on Sunday after a disappointing performance in the second game of the T20 Tri-Series. India fought 103 for nine in 20 overs after being asked to strike. The visiting team’s bowlers stretched the game well until the penultimate day, but there weren’t enough runs on the board. The Indians had defeated England in the first game. (REPORT)

Despite a hectic schedule, the Indian women were in a good mood. Here’s a look at Smriti Mandhana from the Sportstar Aces Awards.

West Indian batsman Chris Gayle will play for the Pokhahra Rhinos team at the Everest Premier League T20 tournament in Kathmandu starting February 29. (REPORT)

Ranji Trophy: Towards the end of the game on day three, Karnataka fought for the lead of the first innings. Less than two sessions later, visitors won on Thursday with 10 wickets and one bonus point. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem 6: 4, 4: 6, 2: 6, 6: 3, 6: 4 in the final, winning his 17th Grand Slam title and a record title at the Australian Open. (REPORT)

The American Sofia Kenin has won the two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza in the first Grand Slam final on Saturday as the youngest player in 13 years. (REPORT)

The Tata Open Maharashtra starts on Monday with a less spectacular field than usual as the first ATP Cup is scheduled. (REPORT)

SOCCER

transfers

After Manchester United was connected to the player in the last transfer window, it was signed by Bruno Fernandes in this window. (REPORT) Here are the other big deals that took place in the January transfer window. (REPORT)

EFL Cup

Manchester United won the battle but lost the war against Manchester City. United scored 1-0 in the second round of the EFL Cup semi-final, although City failed to reach the final. (REPORT) City meets Aston Villa in the final, who dramatically defeated Leicester City (REPORT)

Premier League

Steven Bergwijn had an excellent volley on his debut when Tottenham celebrated a 2-0 win over Manchester City, which was a hot afternoon for Pep Guardiola’s team at Tottenham Hotspur. (REPORT)

Liverpool secured a routine win at Anfield and defeated Southampton 4-0 with goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and a set of two from Mohamed Salah. (REPORT)

Manchester United scored 0-0 at Old Trafford with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bruno Fernandes made his debut for the club. While Nuno Espirito Santo’s team threatened during the break, United controlled the pace and had chances to secure the three points. (REPORT)

Antonio Rudiger’s 71st equalizer brought Chelsea a point against Leicester City, who temporarily led the West London club after a deficit. Rüdiger gave Chelsea the lead in the first half before Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell gave the Foxes a 2-1 lead. (REPORT)

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich topped the Bundesliga table with a 3-1 win over Mainz. Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller and Thiago Alcantara scored the goals for the Bavarian club. (REPORT)

Erling Haaland scored for Borussia Dortmund’s 5-0 win over Union Berlin. Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Axel Witsel were the other goalscorers for Lucien Favre. (REPORT)

Laliga

Karim Benzema scored the winning goal for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid, extending the lead at LaLiga to six points. (REPORT)

Indian soccer

Bala Devi was the first Indian footballer to sign a professional contract when Scottish Rangers FC announced their signature. So the move took place. (REPORT)

Although FC Goa tops the ISL points table in three remaining rounds, he has fired his coach Sergio Lobera and his coaching staff. Derrick Pereira was appointed interim coach. (REPORT)

Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC beat Kerala Blasters FC 6-3 in a highscoring thriller at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis and Lallianzuala Chhangte each scored a double, while Bartholomew Ogbeche failed in a hat-trick. (REPORT)

Nishu Kumar scored the winning goal for Bengaluru FC in second place in his home game against Hyderabad FC. (REPORT)

Other

The Chinese Super League (CSL) was postponed following the announcement of the Chinese Football Association (CFA) in the wake of the Corona virus outbreak. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra returned impressively after an injury when he qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo with a throw of 87.86 m in the Athletics Central North East Meeting League in South Africa. (REPORT)

The World Athletics Championships scheduled for March in the Chinese city of Nanjing have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus epidemic. (REPORT)

The Indian Olympic Association has invited BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to become the Goodwill Ambassador for the Indian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (REPORT)

ICE HOCKEY

Indian hockey team defender Sunita Lakra announced her resignation due to a knee injury that would require further surgery. The 28-year-old said the excruciating injury had challenged her dream of becoming part of this year’s Tokyo Olympics. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

Chennai Superstarz secured a semi-final win at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium with a 4-3 win over Awadhe Warriors in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) on Saturday. (REPORT)

North Eastern Warriors continued its impressive run in the PBL, taking another convincing 5-0 win over Pune 7 Aces on Saturday. With this win, Warriors sealed a semi-final spot after earning Pune their first loss in this issue. (REPORT)

Former No. 1 in the world, Tai Tzu-Ying, recalled her reputation as one of the most complete players in world badminton when she returned from the early blues to the world champion P.V. Sindhu. (REPORT)

India will have a strong men’s team, but the women’s team will be at the service of India’s Olympic hopes, P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal at the 2020 Badminton Asia Team Championships, which will be held in Manila, Philippines from February 11-16. (REPORT)

China’s coronavirus outbreak postponed the country’s first badminton tournament in the 2020 global tour – the China Masters – the organizers said on Saturday. (REPORT)

Ace shuttle Saina Nehwal is currently in a tight spot when she applied for a single spot at the Tokyo Olympics, but a few good performances over the coming weeks can put her back in the competition, said her mentor husband Parupalli Kashyap on Friday. (REPORT)

Indian shuttle Kidambi Srikanth said Thursday that he would try to regain his shape and fitness before the Tokyo Olympics after surviving the “tough last six months” of injuries and a breathtaking loss of shape. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

The F1 race planned for April 19 in Shanghai could be postponed or canceled due to the outbreak of the corona virus in China. (REPORT)

The seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi will be replaced by Fabio Quartararo at Yamaha from the 2021 season. (REPORT)

In the meantime, Maverick Vinales has extended his stay at Monster Energy Yamaha by two years. (REPORT)

BOXING

Vikas Krishan secured a place in the Indian men’s boxing squad for Olympic qualifying tournaments in the 69 kg category. The former world champion and medalist of the Asian Games, who was in the middleweight division for a long time with 75 kg, is returning to the 69 kg class after a back injury that he sustained during his short undefeated stint in the professional circuit. (REPORT)

SHOOT

Mohd Sheeraz Sheikh continued to show his strength when he won the skeet event again on Saturday’s third National Shotgun Selection Trial. (REPORT)

India’s young shooters have a “realistic” chance of winning at the Tokyo Olympics, said Abhinav Bindra, who is “fed up” with being the country’s only single gold medalist at the games. (REPORT)

Swapnil Suresh Kusale won the men’s 50m Rifle 3 position T1, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, winner of the Tokyo Olympics quota, triumphed in the junior category of the same event at Friday’s national shooting test for rifle and pistol. (REPORT)

